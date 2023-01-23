Liberty and Heritage completed the first half of the 10-5A season with victorieson Friday as they reach the midpoint tied atop the standings with 5-1 records.
It was not easy, though, as both of the co-leaders were pushed.
The Coyotes rallied for a 77-71 victory over Memorial (2-4). The Warriors led 40-36 at halftime, but Heritage gained control in the third quarter, outscoring them 23-12 to take a 59-52 lead and that would stand up until the end.
Freshman Cameron Lomax enjoyed another big night with 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead a quartet of players in double figures.
J’den Shields, another freshman, tallied 14 points and five rebounds, Elliot Taite had 11points and seven steals and Jayden Daniels added 10 points.
Liberty kept pace with a 57-54 victory against Centennial (3-3). The game swung back and forth, with the Redhawks grabbing an early six-point lead only to have the Titans cut it to 28-26 at the break.
Liberty pushed the advantage to 10 heading to the fourth quarter, and although Centennial held a 18-11 edge in the final frame, the comeback came up just short.
Cobe Coleman paced the Redhawks with 18 points, Tristen Kailey and Matthew Bishop each had a dozen and Jayden Daniels added 10.
Rome Watkins led all scorers with 22 points for the Titans, with Nikhil Prabhu and Shashwath Easwar adding 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Emerson (3-3) continued its recent surge, winning its third game in a row with a 68-59 victory over Lebanon Trail (0-6).
The Mavericks actually trailed by four early on, but used a 11-1 run in the second quarter to take a 24-18 lead.
Emerson then exceeded that point total in the third quarter, tallying 26 points to open a double-digit lead and it was able to put it in cruise control from there behind 16 points from Jalen Scott, 12 from James Sanderson and 10 from Jaxon Herrera.
Bryson Howard tallied a game-high 23 points for the Trail Blazers, with Jerimiah Roberts also in double figures with 15.
Emerson will shoot for four in a row on Tuesday when it hosts Liberty, Heritage goes on the road to take on Centennial and Independence (3-3) returns after its bye with a road date at Lebanon Trail.
