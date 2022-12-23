Six Frisco ISD boys basketball teams got a brief taste of the 10-5A season with their district openers on Tuesday prior to taking some time off for the Christmas holidays.
At the end of the night, Liberty, Heritage and Independence got off to 1-0 starts.
The Redhawks rolled to a 75-47 victory over Emerson.
Liberty started strong, opening a 18-8 lead after one quarter. The Redhawks led by 13 at halftime and then put it away in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 25-15.
Jacobe Coleman led a quartet of Redhawks in double figures with a game-high 24 points. Matthew Bishop and Jayden Daniels each scored 12 points and Jonathan Buford added 10.
Emerson got 17 points from Keonte Greybear and nine from Jaxon Herrera.
The Coyotes got 25 points and five assists from freshman Cameron Lomax as they posted a 71-55 victory over Centennial.
Heritage opened the game on a 16-4 run, but the Titans scratched back to within 25-20 at halftime.
But the Coyotes pushed the lead back to double figures at the end of three quarters and were able to pull away down the stretch.
In addition to Lomax, Myles Taite, had 17 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists, while another freshman, J’den Shields, added 11.
The Knights picked up a 56-42 win over Lebanon Trail. Independence led by three at the end of one quarter, but used a 14-5 run in the second to open some distance and kept the Trail Blazers at arm’s length in the second half.
Santana Arroyo had a team-high 16 points for the Knights, Kyle Trevor had 13 and Aiden Leckband chipped in with 11. Lebanon Trail got nine points from Bryson Howard and seven each from Jerimiah Roberts and Bryce Allen.
After taking a break from the 10-5A slate for the holidays, the teams return to district action on Jan. 3.
Memorial, who had a bye in the opening round, hosts Independence, Liberty plays at Lebanon Trail and Emerson is at home against Heritage.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.