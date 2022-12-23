FRISCO INDEPENDENCE BOYS BASKETBALL

Independence got off to a 1-0 start to the 10-5A season with a 56-42 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday. 

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

Six Frisco ISD boys basketball teams got a brief taste of the 10-5A season with their district openers on Tuesday prior to taking some time off for the Christmas holidays.

At the end of the night, Liberty, Heritage and Independence got off to 1-0 starts.

