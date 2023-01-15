Liberty got a battle on Friday, but was able to remain unbeaten in 10-5A action as it posted a 49-43 victory over Independence (3-2).
Jayden Daniels tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists as the Redhawks moved to 4-0 in district play.
Centennial (3-1) moved into a tie for second place with idle Heritage (3-1) with a 64-24 victory over Lebanon Trail (0-5).
The Titans dominated from start to finish, opening a 38-17 halftime lead and closing the game on a 15-2 run.
Nikhil Prabhu led Centennial with 20 points, Rome Watkins scored 16 and Holden Patel added 14. Jeremiah Taylor led the Trail Blazers with seven points.
Emerson (1-3) notched the first district win in program history with a 61-53 victory over Memorial (1-3).
The Mavericks doubled up the Warriors, 12-6, in the first quarter and maintained that six-point advantage into halftime. Memorial sliced the deficit to one going to the fourth, but Emerson outscored them 23-16 down the stretch to secure the win.
Jalen Scott led the Mavericks with 18 points, with Keonte Greybear also in double figures with 13.
On Tuesday, district-leading Liberty goes on the road to take on preseason favorite Memorial, Independence hosts Heritage and Centennial as a home date with Emerson.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
