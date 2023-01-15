MEMORIAL VS INDEPENDENCE BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty got a battle on Friday, but was able to remain unbeaten in 10-5A action as it posted a 49-43 victory over Independence (3-2).

Jayden Daniels tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists as the Redhawks moved to 4-0 in district play.

