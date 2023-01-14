FRISCO MEMORIAL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The 10-5A girls basketball season reached its midpoint on Friday and offered another reminder it is one of the toughest top-to-bottom districts in the state.

First-place Memorial entered its game against last-place Emerson as the heavy favorites on paper, but the Warriors survived a scare before emerging with a 41-34 victory.

