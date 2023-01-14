The 10-5A girls basketball season reached its midpoint on Friday and offered another reminder it is one of the toughest top-to-bottom districts in the state.
First-place Memorial entered its game against last-place Emerson as the heavy favorites on paper, but the Warriors survived a scare before emerging with a 41-34 victory.
Emerson (0-6) might have entered the night without a district win, but it came out strong, opening a three-point lead in the first quarter and maintained the 15-12 advantage at the break.
Memorial (6-0) got going in the third quarter, exceeding its point total for the entire first half to take a 26-23 lead and was able to make that stand up until the end.
Pressley Powell paced the Warriors with 11points, Angelicia Alexander had 10 and Makayla Ellison added nine. The Mavericks got 12 points from Maya Thompson and eight each from Audrey Carver and Ciara Andrade.
Liberty (5-1) remained a game back of Memorial with a 55-26 victory over Independence (1-5).
The Redhawks opened the game on a 11-2 run and pushed it to 25-9 at halftime. It was more of the same after the break, as they pushed the advantage to 20 at the end of three quarters and put it away in the fourth.
Jacy Abii led Liberty with 18 points, followed by Keyera Roseby with 14 and Jezelle Moreno with eight. Kaylee Smith tallied nine points and Emma Korenek had eight for the Knights.
Lebanon Trail (4-2) maintained its spot alone in third place with a 52-40 win over Centennial (2-4).
The difference was in the first quarter, when the Trail Blazers opened the game on a 22-8 lead.
Lebanon Trail maintained its 30-16 lead through halftime, and while the Titans tried to make a run in the second half, the Trail Blazers kept them at arm’s length.
Paris Baker led Lebanon Trail with 20 points, Jael Goh had 13 and TiAna Davis was also in double figures with 11, while Ketaki Bakre had 15 points for Centennial.
The second half of the 10-5A season tips off on Tuesday with the marquee match-up of the stretch run as Memorial hosts Liberty in a showdown of heavyweights.
Emerson goes on the road to take on Centennial and Independence hosts Heritage.
Tuesday: Warriors remain undefeated; Lebanon Trail tops Heritage
When a team is at the top of the standings, it is going to get every opponent’s best shot.
Memorial is learning that quickly and it got another good challenge from Centennial on Tuesday.
It went down to the wire, but the Warriors (5-0) were able to remain undefeated in 10-5A with a 48-41 victory.
The Titans (2-3) trailed by four at halftime, but were able to come back to tie it at 30-30 at the end of three quarters.
But Memorial turned it on down the stretch, outscoring Centennial 18-11 to secure the win.
Angelicia Alexander led the Warriors with 16 points, with Makayla Ellison adding nine, while Ketaki Bakre led all scorers with 23 points for the Titans.
Lebanon Trail (3-2) moved into sole possession of third place with a 69-49 victory over Heritage (3-3) on Tuesday. Paris Baker tallied 19 points and TiAna Davis and Zoe Melton each had 14 as the Trail Blazers raced to a 39-23 halftime lead and never looked back.
In the other game of the night, Independence (1-4) picked up its first district win with a 44-26 victory over Emerson (0-5).
The first half of the 10-5A season wraps up on Friday, as Memorial plays at Emerson, Liberty returns after its bye to host Independence and Centennial is at home to take on Lebanon Trail.
