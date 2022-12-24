While many teams put their district campaigns on hold on Tuesday, that was not the case in 10-5A girls basketball, where they took the court on Monday and Thursday.
Heading into the Christmas break, Memorial and Lebanon Trail stand alone atop the standings with 2-0 records.
The Warriors, who had a bye on Thursday, posted a 64-33 victory over Heritage on Monday.
Memorial jumped on the Coyotes from the start, opening the game on a 25-6 run and by halftime, the lead swelled to 41-12.
The Warriors got 17 points from J.J. Echols and 15 from Makayla Ellison, while Jadyn Middleton had 11 points and Madelyn Garza chipped in with seven for Heritage.
On that same night, the Trail Blazers rolled to a 57-30 victory over Emerson.
Lebanon Trail raced to a 31-7 halftime lead and put it in cruise control from there.
Paris Baker led the Trail Blazers with 15 points, TiAna Davis had 11 and Zoe Melton added eight. Audrey Carver paced the Mavericks with 14 points, with Maya Thompson chipping in with seven.
Also on Monday, Liberty used a hot start to claim a 41-30 victory against Centennial.
The Redhawks opened the game on a 12-0 run and held a 28-8 lead at halftime. The Titans made a push in the second half, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Judith Aluga scored 12 points, Keyera Roseby had 10 and Jezelle Moreno added seven for Liberty, while Centennial got 11 points from Ketaki Bakre and nine from Rotem Marom.
The Redhawks followed that up with a 43-14 victory over Emerson on Thursday.
Liberty got off to a similar start, opening the game on a 16-0 run. The Mavericks hung tough in the second quarter, but the Redhawks outscored them 19-4 in the second half to pull away.
Za’Naiha Hensley had a team-high 10 points for Liberty, followed by Lillian Johnson with eight and Jezelle Moreno and Journee Harris with seven. Maya Thompson and Audrey Carver accounted for all the scoring for Emerson with eight and six points, respectively.
Lebanon Trail got off to a strong start and had a good finish en route to a 49-31 victory over Independence.
The Trail Blazers used a 16-6 run to take the early lead, and while the Knights hung around, a 12-5 spurt to close allowed Lebanon Trail to pull away.
Davis tallied 16 points, Baker had 10 and Melton added eight to pace the Trail Blazers scoring.
Heritage raced to a 28-11 halftime lead and never looked back on its way to a 47-21 victory over Centennial.
Garza paced the Coyotes with 14 points, Middleton was in double figures with 10 and Sydney Young chipped in with nine, while Bakre and Marom had 10 and seven, respectively, for the Titans.
After focusing on tournaments next week, the 10-5A slate resumes on Jan. 3. Memorial is at home to take on Independence, Liberty is at Lebanon Trail and Emerson hosts Heritage.
