FRISCO LIBERTY VS FRISCO MEMORIAL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Just a few days after one of the biggest games of the 10-5A season—one that saw Liberty top Memorial, 39-31, to create a tie for first place—the district slate resumed on Friday.

The Redhawks (7-1) showed no signs of a letdown, as they took care of Centennial in a 41-24 victory.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

