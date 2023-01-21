Just a few days after one of the biggest games of the 10-5A season—one that saw Liberty top Memorial, 39-31, to create a tie for first place—the district slate resumed on Friday.
The Redhawks (7-1) showed no signs of a letdown, as they took care of Centennial in a 41-24 victory.
It was a close game for a quarter, but Liberty used a 10-2 run in the second to open a double-digit lead and then kept the Titans at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Jacy Abii led the Redhawks with 14 points, while Keyera Roseby and Za’Naiha Hensley each added seven. Centennial got 11 points from Christal Webb and five from Julene Elkhatib.
The Warriors (7-1) bounced back from their loss on Tuesday with a 61-49 victory over Heritage (3-5).
After scoring only 31 points in the entire game against Liberty, Memorial took out some of its frustrations early on, opening the game on a 20-8 run.
The Coyotes hung around for the remainder of the night, but the Warriors were able to make that early lead stand up until the end.
J.J. Echols paced Memorial with 12 points, with Pressley Powell and Makayla Ellison adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Lebanon Trail inched closer to a playoff berth, taking care of business in a 66-31 win over Emerson (0-8).
TiAna Davis tallied 24 points, Paris Baker scored 14 and Katelynn Evans had 13, as the Trail Blazers improved to 5-2 in district play.
The 10-5A season resumes on Tuesday and Liberty has a chance to move into sole possession first place as it takes on Emerson and Memorial has a bye. Lebanon Trail hosts Independence and Centennial is at home to take on Heritage.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.