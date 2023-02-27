FRISCO INDEPENDENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

Heritage continues to lead the way in 10-5A boys soccer, but it was not easy on Friday.

Jorge Torres scored off an assist from Ziyaan Momin and Nico Mercado recorded a shutout in goal as the Coyotes (7-1-1, 22 points) posted a 1-0 victory over Liberty (1-4-2, 5).

