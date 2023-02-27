Heritage continues to lead the way in 10-5A boys soccer, but it was not easy on Friday.
Jorge Torres scored off an assist from Ziyaan Momin and Nico Mercado recorded a shutout in goal as the Coyotes (7-1-1, 22 points) posted a 1-0 victory over Liberty (1-4-2, 5).
Memorial (5-2-1, 16) remained in second place with a wild 5-3 victory over Emerson (2-4-2, 8).
Allen Velasquez scored twice and Ayden Archer, J.P. Ramos and Jordan Castellano added goals for the Warriors. The Mavericks got goals from A.J. Brandt, Carson Watts and John Pacheco.
Independence (3-2-3, 12) leapfrogged Centennial into third place with a 3-2 victory over the Titans (3-4-1, 10).
Kaden Ung scored twice and Pedro Arias Dias added a goal for the Knights.
Perhaps the biggest game on Tuesday in terms of playoff implications takes place when Emerson and Centennial square off. Heritage looks to keep rolling against Lebanon Trail and Memorial plays at Liberty.
The Independence girls (6-0-2, 20) moved into first place in the standings with a 4-0 win against Centennial (1-6-1, 4).
Charli Harris recorded a pair of goals and an assist, Sophia Ortiz had a goal and two assists and Camdyn Wood added a score and an assist.
Memorial (6-1-1, 19) moved into second place with a 3-0 victory over Emerson (0-6-2, 2), while Liberty (4-2-1, 13) posted a 6-0 win against Heritage (0-7-1, 1).
While Independence and Memorial enter the week in the top two places, Lebanon Trail (6-1-0, 18) had a bye on Friday and has played one less match than its fellow contenders, giving the Trail Blazers an extra opportunity to pick up points.
Lebanon Trail returns to action on Tuesday to take on Heritage. Liberty hosts Memorial and Centennial plays at Emerson.
