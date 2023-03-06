LEBANON TRAIL GIRLS SOCCER
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

For the first time in a decade, Heritage is adding a district championship to the trophy case.

The Coyotes (9-0-1, 28 points) posted a 3-0 victory over second-place Memorial (6-3-1, 19) on Friday to secure the 10-5A championship and top seed in the playoffs.

