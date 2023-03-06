For the first time in a decade, Heritage is adding a district championship to the trophy case.
The Coyotes (9-0-1, 28 points) posted a 3-0 victory over second-place Memorial (6-3-1, 19) on Friday to secure the 10-5A championship and top seed in the playoffs.
As has been the case for Heritage all season long, it was a team effort.
Omar Solorzano tallied a pair of goals, Jorge Torres had a goal and Jacob Culpepper, Ziyaan Momin and Ethan Rangel provided assists.
The defense did its job with goalkeeper Nick Mercado and defenders Patric Garrison, Joel Rodriguez, Caden Cass and Rangel.
Centennial (5-4-1, 16) and Independence (4-2-3, 15) closed in on playoff berths with victories on Friday.
The Titans posted a 3-1 victory over Lebanon Trail (1-8-0, 3).
Everett Dorweiller scored in the first half, but the Trail Blazers netted the equalizer to send it into the break tied at 1-1.
Centennial took control in the second half, though, as Lennon Kindred and Jad Le tallied goals and the defense recorded a shutout during the final 40 minutes.
The Knights picked up a 2-1 victory over Liberty (1-6-2, 5), as they also need just one more victory to wrap up a postseason spot.
On Tuesday, Heritage looks to remain undefeated when it hosts Centennial. Independence can make a move up the standings with a victory over Lebanon Trail and Emerson (2-5-2, 8) tries to keep its playoff hopes alive when it faces Liberty.
The battle for the 10-5A girls championship remains a three-team battle, with Lebanon Trail, Independence and Memorial all picking up victories on Friday as they remain separated by just one point.
The Trail Blazers (8-1-0, 24) remain in first place after their 4-0 victory over Centennial (1-7-2, 5). Madi Asel registered a hat trick and Carissa Arellano added a goal in the winning effort.
Independence (7-0-2, 23) and Memorial (7-1-2, 23) each remained one point back after the Knights shut out Liberty (4-3-2, 14), 4-0, and the Warriors earned a 5-1 win against Heritage (0-9-1, 1).
One of the biggest matches of the district season arrives on Tuesday when Independence hosts Lebanon Trail. Though the Trail Blazers enter the match in first place, the Knights dealt them their only district loss with a 3-0 decision on Feb. 10.
Emerson (0-6-3, 3) hosts Liberty, Centennial is at Heritage and Memorial takes the night off with its bye.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
