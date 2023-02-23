The 10-5A season opened the second half of district play on Tuesday and at the night’s end, the Lebanon Trail girls and Heritage boys maintained their spots atop the standings.
The Trail Blazers, who are ranked No. 17 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 5A Region II poll, improved to 6-1-0, with 18 points, as they cruised to a 4-0 blanking of Emerson (0-5-2, 2 points).
Four different Lebanon Trail players found the back of the net with Jordyn Brue, Mallory Bennett, Zoe Melton and Carisa Arrellano.
Independence (5-0-2, 17), ranked eighth in the regional poll and the only 10-5A team without a regulation loss, remained just a point back with its 5-0 shutout of Heritage (0-6-1, 1).
Camdyn Wood had a big all-around game with two goals and a pair of assists and she helped get the scoring started by feeding Emily Loya with the match’s first score.
Wood then tallied her first goal off an assist from Ainslie Hutchinson and she then set up Charli Harris for a score to make it 3-0.
Laya Anbu Durai set up Wood’s second score, and the Knights capped the scoring when Belle Hinnant found the net off an assist from Edee Clark.
That would be more than enough for keeper Sydney Bruner and the rest of the defense, as they posted their 10th shutout of the season.
Memorial (5-1-1, 16), the No. 15 team in the rankings, stayed right with the district leaders with a 5-0 victory over Centennial (1-5-1, 4).
Independence has a chance to move into sole possession of first place, for the moment, as it hosts Centennial on Friday, while Lebanon Trail has a bye.
Memorial is on the road at Emerson and Liberty (3-2-1, 10) returns after its bye to play at home against Heritage.
The Coyote boys (6-0-1, 19), the No. 2 team in the 5A Region II poll, remained undefeated in district play on Tuesday with a narrow 1-0 win over Independence (2-2-3, 9), who checks in at 16th in the regional rankings.
It was a tight match, but Jacob Culpepper scored off an assist from Jorge Torres and keeper Nico Mercado and the Heritage defense made it stand up until the end.
Memorial (4-2-1, 13), the No. 19 team in the poll, moved into sole possession of second place with a 2-0 blanking of Centennial (3-3-1, 10), which dropped back to third.
J.P. Ramos provided both of the goals, with Monish Vairavan picking up the shutout in goal.
Emerson (2-3-2, 8) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 4-2 win over Lebanon Trail (1-6-0, 3).
The Mavericks spread it around on offense, as Carson Watts, Pedro Pacheco, John Pacheco and Damron Atkins each tallied goals and the defense took care of the rest.
On Friday, Independence hosts Centennial in a key match in regards to the standings. Emerson looks to continue its push with a home match against Memorial and Liberty (1-3-2, 5) returns from its bye to host Heritage.
