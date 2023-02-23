FRISCO HERITAGE BOYS SOCCER
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The 10-5A season opened the second half of district play on Tuesday and at the night’s end, the Lebanon Trail girls and Heritage boys maintained their spots atop the standings.

The Trail Blazers, who are ranked No. 17 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 5A Region II poll, improved to 6-1-0, with 18 points, as they cruised to a 4-0 blanking of Emerson (0-5-2, 2 points).

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments