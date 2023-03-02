The revolving door atop the 10-5A girls standings continued on Tuesday as Lebanon Trail (7-1-0, 21 points) moved back into first place with a 3-0 victory over Heritage (0-8-1, 1).
Mallory Bennett tallied a pair of goals and Madi Axel also scored as the Trail Blazers returned from their bye with a win.
Lebanon Trail moves one point ahead of Independence (6-0-2, 20), who had its bye on Tuesday, and Memorial (6-1-2, 20), who battled Liberty (4-2-2, 14) to a 1-1 draw.
In the other match of the night, Centennial (1-6-2, 5) and Emerson (0-6-3, 3) finished in a scoreless draw, marking the first shutout for the Mavericks in their inaugural varsity season.
On Friday, Independence returns to the pitch to host Liberty, Memorial is at home to take on Heritage and Lebanon Trail looks to remain in first place against Centennial.
The Heritage boys took another step toward the 10-5A championship with a 5-1 victory over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday.
The Coyotes (8-0-1, 25 points) got a hat trick from Jacob Culpepper and a pair of goals from Omar Solarzano, with Jorge Torres setting up two of those scores and Kai Perkins, Ziyaan Momin and Frankie Lafuente adding assists.
Heritage holds a six-point advantage over Memorial (6-2-1, 19), who used a hat trick from J.P. Ramos and a stout defensive effort to claim a 3-0 victory over Liberty (1-5-2, 5).
Emerson (2-5-2, 8) was hoping to tighten the race for the final two playoff berths, but Centennial had other ideas, posting a 3-1 victory.
The Titans (4-4-1, 13), who got goals from Jad Le and Everett Dorweiler, move into third place, one point ahead of Independence (3-2-3, 12), who had a bye on Tuesday, and five in front of the Mavericks.
The district title could be decided on Friday, or the race could tighten up when Memorial hosts Heritage. Centennial will try to keep rolling with a match at Lebanon Trail and Independence returns to action to take on Liberty.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.