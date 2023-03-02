LEBANON TRAIL GIRLS SOCCER
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The revolving door atop the 10-5A girls standings continued on Tuesday as Lebanon Trail (7-1-0, 21 points) moved back into first place with a 3-0 victory over Heritage (0-8-1, 1).

Mallory Bennett tallied a pair of goals and Madi Axel also scored as the Trail Blazers returned from their bye with a win.

