Two weeks into the district season, there are four undefeated teams and three teams without a win.
Emerson’s dream start to the season continued on Friday, as it remained undefeated with a 56-10 romp over Carrollton Creekview at Toyota Stadium.
Mike Molstad and Darryl Shelton each threw a pair of touchdown passes, three different players added scores on the ground and the Mavericks defense held the Mustangs to 160 yards.
Emerson (2-0 in 3-5A Division II, 6-0 overall) opened the scoring with a 29-yard scoring strike from Shelton to Mattheus Machado, and after a Creekview (0-2, 0-6) field goal, Kameron Lockhart, who rushed for 160 yards on the night, had a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3.
The Mavericks opened it up in the second quarter, as Shelton scored on a 19-yard run and then threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kylen Evans, and Ishaqq Bills added a short scoring plunge to push the lead to 35-3 at halftime.
Emerson put it away with a quick flurry of punches in the third quarter.
Molstad hooked up with Kelton Wafer on a 79-yard scoring strike and then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mathias Talavera and the defense put the exclamation mark on the night, as Kennedy Breedlove picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown.
Independence (1-0, 5-0) spotted Denton (0-2, 2-4) an early 7-0 lead on Thursday and then took control, rolling to a 44-10 victory at Kuykendall Stadium.
Matteo Quattrin threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another, and Ude Enyeribe and Keith Rockwell added scores on the ground as the Knights remained undefeated on the season.
(For more on this game, see https://starlocalmedia.com/friscoenterprise/sports/taking-control-independence-overcomes-early-deficit-to-rout-denton-in-district-opener/article_90e12306-4071-11ed-8a8c-6b3b0cd12663.html ).
Lake Dallas entered Friday undefeated on the season, while Memorial had endured some struggles.
But while the Warriors’ record might not be what they want it to be, they had played well at times and had a chance to win several of those games.
Unfortunately for Memorial, that script played out once again on Friday as Lake Dallas was able to outlast the Warriors for a 54-48 overtime victory at Falcon Stadium.
In a first quarter that featured 41 points, Lake Dallas (2-0, 6-0) set the tone when Dylan Brauchle broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
Memorial (0-2, 1-5) had an immediate answer, putting together a solid drive that was capped by a 1-yard scoring run from True Booker to tie it at 7-7.
The Falcons then went to the air, as Cade Bortnem threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Keondre Henry and 35 yards to Evan Weinburg to open a two-score advantage.
Booker found the end zone for a second time, but Lake Dallas came right back with Bortnem going back to Weinburg for a 23-yard scoring strike to make it 27-14.
But the second quarter belonged to the Warriors.
Damarion McPherson threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Ferron Cotton and Ian Villarreal kicked field goals of 40, 39 and 47 yards to give Memorial a 30-27 lead at halftime.
Momentum swung back in Lake Dallas’ favor after the break, as a turnover led to a short touchdown run by Bortnem, and he then hooked up with Henry on a 8-yard score to make it 41-30.
Memorial again had an answer, as Cotton hauled in a 36-yard scoring strike from Jake Gierkey, and Gierkey then hit Brandon Tullis on a 69-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead at 45-41.
The Falcons surged back ahead on a touchdown run by Brauchle with less than a minute to play, but that was still enough time for the Warriors to move down the field and give Villarreal a chance, and he converted a 50-yarder to tie it and send the game to overtime.
With all the dramatics through regulation, the game had an ending to match, as Lake Dallas’ Eli Koch picked off a pass and returned it for the game-winning touchdown for the decisive score.
Emerson and Independence will look to stay unbeaten on Friday as the Mavericks host a dangerous Memorial team at 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star, while the Knights go on the road to take on Carrollton Creekview at 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium.
And one of the undefeateds will fall when Argyle hosts Lake Dallas at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.
