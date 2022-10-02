FRISCO EMERSON FOOTBALL
Two weeks into the district season, there are four undefeated teams and three teams without a win.

Emerson’s dream start to the season continued on Friday, as it remained undefeated with a 56-10 romp over Carrollton Creekview at Toyota Stadium.

