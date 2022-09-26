FRISCO EMERSON FOOTBALL
Rick Rogers, Staff Photo

Halfway through its inaugural varsity season, Emerson has still never lost a game, as it cruised to a 47-13 victory over Denton in the district opener for both teams on Friday at C.H. Collins Stadium.

The Mavericks (5-0, 1-0) got rolling late in the first quarter, with Ishaqq Bills breaking free for a 56-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

