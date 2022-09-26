Halfway through its inaugural varsity season, Emerson has still never lost a game, as it cruised to a 47-13 victory over Denton in the district opener for both teams on Friday at C.H. Collins Stadium.
The Mavericks (5-0, 1-0) got rolling late in the first quarter, with Ishaqq Bills breaking free for a 56-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
On Denton’s next possession, Nate Leal picked off a pass and his return set the offense up in good position, and one play later, Kameron Lockhart scored on a 7-yard run to make it 14-0.
Emerson got another big play midway through the second on a 76-yard scoring strike from Darryl Shelton to Kylen Evans, and Nicholas Lim booted a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-0 at halftime.
Though Denton (2-3, 0-1) got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter, the Mavericks were unnerved, as Shelton went back to Evans for a 53-yard touchdown pass, and after forcing a turnover, Shelton found Jayson Williams on a 76-yard scoring strike to make it 38-7.
Emerson would add two points on a safety, and Williams capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lake Dallas (5-0, 1-0) remained undefeated as it rolled to a 59-14 victory over Carrollton Creekview (0-5, 0-1) on Friday at Standridge Stadium.
The Falcon defense was dominant, holding the Mustangs to less than 100 yards of total offense.
The offense, meanwhile, was firing on all cylinders, particularly in the passing game, where quarterback Cade Bortnem completed 12-of-17 passes for 256 yards and half of those went for touchdowns.
Niki Gray had six catches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Keonde Henry, Evan Weinburg, Xavier Lopez and Dylan Brauchle each added scoring grabs.
Lake Dallas was also effective on the ground, led by Sam McAfee, who had 101 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries.
Memorial hung tough early, but Argyle was too much as the night went on as the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division II posted a 51-13 victory on Thursday in the district opener for both teams at The Ford Center at The Star.
The Eagles (5-0, 1-0) led 7-0 early, but the Warriors (1-4, 0-1) got a 18-yard field goal from Ian Villarreal to stay close at the end of one quarter.
Argyle built on its advantage early in the second, as Landon Farris had a short touchdown run and John Gailey threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Lane Stewart to extend the lead to 21-3.
Memorial was able to put together another extended drive, capped by a 1-yard scoring plunge by True Booker, to close to within 21-10, but the Eagles added another touchdown late in the second quarter, and outscored the Warriors 16-0 in the third to break it open at 44-10.
On Thursday, Independence (4-0, 0-0) returns to action after its bye and looks to remain undefeated when it hosts Denton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Emerson shoots for six in a row when it hosts Carrollton Creekview at 7 p.m. Friday at Toyota Stadium and Memorial tries to even its district record when it takes on Lake Dallas at 7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium.
