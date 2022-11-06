When Emerson embarked on its inaugural varsity football voyage, few knew what to expect.
Three months later, the Mavericks have made believers out of many that they are one of the best teams in the area.
Emerson (5-1, 9-1) picked up perhaps its biggest win thus far on Thursday, posing a 42-28 victory over Independence (4-2, 8-2) to secure the runner-up spot in 3-5A Division II and the second seed in the playoffs.
The Mavericks delivered an immediate message, as Matheus Machado returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and they had a 7-0 lead less than 15 seconds into the game.
But like Emerson, Independence entered the night with just the one blemish against district champion Argyle on its resume, and it had a response.
The Knights tied it when Matteo Quattrin hit McKenzie West for a 55-yard scoring strike, and shortly after, Ude Enyeribe broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run to give them a 14-7 lead.
Independence was not done in the opening frame, as Quattrin stayed hot, finding Landon Neeley for a 43-yard score and it was suddenly a 21-7 game.
Emerson never panicked.
Though the offense had been shut out until that point, Darryl Shelton connected with Machado for a 43-yard touchdown to draw to within one score at halftime, and midway through the third quarter, Shelton kept it himself on a 4-yard run to the end zone to tie it at 21-21.
There were plenty of fireworks during the final 12 minutes, starting when Ishaqq Bills broke free for a 53-yard scoring run to give the Mavericks a 28-21 advantage.
The Knights countered with a big play of their own, with Enyeribe busting through the defense for a 64-yard touchdown run to once again tie it, but Emerson had too much down the stretch.
The Mavericks took the lead for good when Shelton went back to Machado for a 32-yard scoring strike and Shelton then put it away, as his 44-yard touchdown run provided the final 42-28 margin.
Argyle (6-0, 10-0) wrapped up its undefeated regular season with a 50-24 victory over Carrollton Creekview (0-6, 0-10) on Thursday.
The Eagles jumped to a big early lead and then let the reserves handle the rest of the night as they turn their attention to their pursuit of a state championship.
There was one final playoff berth still up for grabs heading into the week and Lake Dallas (3-3, 7-3) seized it, overcoming a first-quarter deficit with 24 unanswered points to earn a 31-14 victory over Denton (2-4, 4-6).
Falcons quarterback Cade Bortnem completed 13-of-20 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns, while the backfield featured a pair of 100-yard backs in Sam McAfee (16-102, TD) and Dylan Brauchle (16-101).
Denton Coco Brown concluded his standout season with 33 carries for 154 yards and both of his team’s touchdowns.
Emerson will be the hosts in its first-ever playoff game when it takes on Colleyville Heritage (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center at the Star.
Independence meets Fort Worth Arlington Heights at 7 p.m. Friday at Farrington Field.
On the other side of the bracket, Argyle beings its quest for a state title y hosting Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium, while Lake Dallas meets Grapevine (9-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.
