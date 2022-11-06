FRISCO EMERSON FOOTBALL

Emerson finished off a 9-1 regular season on Thursday with a 42-28 victory over Independence.

When Emerson embarked on its inaugural varsity football voyage, few knew what to expect.

Three months later, the Mavericks have made believers out of many that they are one of the best teams in the area.

