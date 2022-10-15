FRISCO INDEPENDENCE FOOTBALL
Rick Rogers, Staff Photo

Just two weeks ago, there were four undefeated teams in 3-5A Division II.

Now, there are two.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments