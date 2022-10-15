Just two weeks ago, there were four undefeated teams in 3-5A Division II.
Now, there are two.
Emerson was not going to stay undefeated forever.
The Mavericks had made history during their 7-0 start, but it was going to end at some point.
And when it did on Thursday, Emerson can remember that it went down in a hard-fought game against the No. 1 team in the state.
Perhaps as much as any of its win, the Mavericks (3-1 in 3-5A Division II, 7-1 overall) proved they can compete with anybody in the state when it pushed top-ranked Argyle (3-0, 7-0) before succumbing in a 24-10 loss on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
The Eagles needed less than 20 seconds to take the lead, as Jacob Robinson hit R.J. Bunnell on a 50-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
But Emerson did not flinch, and later in the first quarter, Darryl Shelton found Kylen Evans for a 20-yard scoring strike to tie it at 7-7.
Argyle’s defense was tough all night long, and it was able to build a 17-7 lead at halftime, and it appeared the flood gates might open when the Eagles tallied a defensive score to make it 24-7 in the third quarter.
But the Mavericks defense made some key stops and gave the team a chance to win it down the stretch.
Emerson closed the gap on a field goal by Pedro Pacheco to make it 24-10, but that was as close as it would get.
Memorial (0-4, 1-7) has given several teams a scare this season, but Independence (3-0 7-0) jumped to a 17-3 halftime lead and was able to go on to a 36-16 victory on Friday at The Ford Center at The Star as it remained undefeated and tied with Argyle for first place.
The Knights’ Nathan Alexander got the scoring started with a field goal and they found the end zone when Matteo Quattrin hit McKenzie West on a 35-yard scoring strike to make it 10-0.
Independence added to its lead when Quattrin found Jake Simpson on a 24-yard score.
The Warriors finally got on the scoreboard late in the first half courtesy of a field goal by Ian Villarreal and when Brandon Tullis followed with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, they were suddenly within 17-10.
But the Knights had an immediate response, with Ude Enyeribe’s 14-yard touchdown run, and early in the fourth, Keith Rockwell scored on runs of eight and 46 yards to push the advantage to 36-10.
Memorial would get a late score when Hayeden Reiter threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Cox to make it 36-16, but that is where it would end.
Denton (1-2, 3-4) notched its first district win with a 49-27 victory over Carrollton Creekview (0-4, 0-8).
Once again, Coco Brown was the center piece for the Broncos offense, as he had 19 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way to the victory.
After Friday, there will be just one undefeated team left in 3-5A Division II as Independence travels to Eagle Stadium to take on Argyle, with the winner taking over sole possession of the top spot in the standings.
That is not the only important game on Friday, as Lake Dallas (2-1, 6-1) returns from its bye to host Emerson in a game with huge playoff and seeding implications.
On Thursday, Memorial’s quest for its first district win continues when it hosts a Denton team trying to keep its playoff hopes alive at 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.