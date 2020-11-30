Centennial (3-6, 2-5) overcame a double-digit deficit to stun Reedy (6-3, 4-2) for a 35-33 victory on Saturday.
The Titans struck first on a short scoring run by Grayson Dayries to take a 7-0 lead.
Reedy seemed to take control from there, as A.J. Padgett threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Moody, Jackson Runyan kicked a 38-yard field goal and Padgett hooked up with Kaleb Smith on a 37-yard score to take a 17-7 lead.
The Lions kept it going, as Moody added a touchdown run to push it to 24-7.
Centennial got a spark with a big play when Harry Stewart broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run, but Reedy still led 27-14 when Runyan kicked his second field goal midway through the third quarter.
The Titans caught fire from there, as Dayries threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Paxson Fletcher, and following a turnover, Stewart had a 46-yard scoring run and they suddenly had a 28-27 lead.
Centennial faced a third-and-five when Dayries provided the play of the game, turning in a 80-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 35-27 with 5:39 left.
Reedy made one final charge, as Padgett threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Austin Beyer to draw to within 35-33 with 1:45 left, but the two-point conversion attempt was no good.
The Titans then recovered the onside kick and were able to run out the clock to complete the upset.
Independence hung tough for a while, but Denton Ryan (8-0, 6-0) proved to be too much in a 52-21 victory on Friday.
The Raiders’ star power was on display, as Seth Henigan hooked up with Ja’Tavion Sanders on touchdown passes of 77 and 11 yards to open a 14-0 lead.
The Knights (3-3, 3-1) got on the scoreboard on a 9-yard scoring pass from Braylon Braxton to Elijah Arroyo to cut the deficit in half, and had a chance to get closer after a turnover, but the drive stalled.
Denton Ryan extended its lead with a field goal and Billy Bowman, Jr. and Sanders added rushing touchdowns to push the lead to 31-7 at halftime.
Independence stuck first after the break on a short run by Braxton, but the Raiders had an immediate answer, as Henigan found the end zone on a 9-yard run and Bowman Jr. picked off a pass and returned it 46 yards to paydirt to make it 45-14.
The Knights found the end zone one more time when Garrett Bates threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jordyn Tyson to make it 52-21, but that was as close as it would get.
Wakeland (4-4) seized control in the second half to earn a 35-7 win over Denton on Friday.
The Wolverines drew first blood when Peyton Lewis threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mayer to take a 6-0 lead.
The upset-minded Broncos (0-7) responded on a scoring run from Coco Brown to take a 7-6 lead, and while Wakeland got a 5-yard touchdown from Jared White, it was still just a 14-7 game at halftime.
The Wolverines defense was dominant in the second half, slamming the door on Denton in a shutout effort and the offense did enough to pull away.
White had a 3-yard touchdown run and caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Lewis and Cameron Beers found the end zone late to provide the final 35-7 margin.
Lone Star (5-2, 5-0) had its game with The Colony cancelled this week and will take an undefeated record into its showdown against Denton Ryan on Friday.
Reedy (4-2) currently holds a half-game lead over Independence (3-4, 3-2) and The Colony (4-3, 3-2) for third place.
As fate would have it, the Lions and Cougars will meet on Friday at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium, with the winner punching its ticket to the playoffs.
Independence will also clinch a spot with a win against Heritage (3-6, 1-6) on Friday at Toyota Stadium.
