The top two teams in 5-5A Division I remained on a collision course for their showdown in the season finale as Lone Star and Denton Ryan each cruised to blowout wins this past week.
The Rangers (3-2) improved to 3-0 in district with a 62-6 rout of Denton on Thursday.
Quarterback Garret Rangel was 21-of-26 for 305 yards and five touchdowns as Lone Star raced to a 52-0 halftime lead.
Tolu Sokoya had a pair of touchdown receptions, Ashton Jeanty caught one scoring pass and ran for another, and Cameron Hills, Zach Riggle, Trace Bruckler and Evan Stein also found the end zone.
The defense, meanwhile, held Denton to only 160 yards on the night.
The Raiders (4-0, 6-0) had little problem keeping pace, as Seth Henigan threw five touchdown passes, two each to Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordyn Bailey and another to Billy Bowman, Jr., as they rolled to a 49-8 win over The Colony.
Independence entered the season with high expectations, but questions arose after an 0-3 start. The Knights (2-1, 2-3) got back on track by snapping that skid and then made a huge statement on Friday with a 55-28 win over Wakeland (3-2, 5-2) on Friday.
Reggie Bush and Braylon Braxton each rushed for two touchdowns, Braxton threw a 19-yard scoring strike to Jordyn Tyson and Ethan Tate returned an interception 39 yards to the end zone as Independence raced to a 41-7 halftime lead and the Wolverines were unable to recover.
The other game on Friday featured its share of points as Centennial (1-3, 2-4) notched its first district win with a 68-47 shootout victory over Heritage (1-4, 3-4).
The Titans did a bulk of their damage on the ground, rolling up 450 rushing yards. Jackson Marshall had 21 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns, Harry Stewart amassed 194 yards and three scores on just nine carries and Grayson Dayries also had a pair of touchdown runs.
The Coyotes tried to keep pace through the air, as Easton Swetnam threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Carsten Brewer, but it was not quite enough.
Lone Star will host Wakeland on Thursday with an opportunity to move into a tie for first place with Denton Ryan, who has a bye this week.
Independence and Reedy enter the week tied at 2-1, with the Knights squaring off with Centennial and the Lions coming off their bye to take on Denton.
Heritage and The Colony also meet in a clash of teams who are clinging to their playoff hopes.
