There is still plenty of time to things to change, but the 5-5A Division I playoff race is starting to take some shape.
Lone Star (4-2, 6-0) moved into a tie for first place with idle Denton Ryan (6-0, 4-0) with a methodical 42-14 victory over Wakeland on Friday.
Garret Rangel had a calm night by his standards, throwing for 231 yards and a touchdown. The Rangers did the bulk of their damage on the ground, where Ashton Jeanty had 11 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns and Jaden Nixon rushed for a pair of scores.
Jared White rushed for one touchdown and caught another from Peyton Lewis for the Wolverines (5-3, 3-3), but it was not enough.
Independence (3-3, 3-1) has shaken off a three-game losing streak to start the season with three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 56-20 victory over Centennial on Thursday.
The Knights broke the 50-point mark for the third straight week led by quarterback Braylon Braxton, who threw for 326 yards and five touchdowns and added 125 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
Dwayne Orr provide the compliment on the ground with 134 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Arroyo had a monster game on the outside, with five receptions for 175 yards and four scores.
Grayson Dayries threw for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Paxson Fletcher for Centennial (2-5, 1-4), but they were held to 14 yards on the ground.
Reedy (5-2, 3-1) remained tied for third place with Independence, putting the defensive clamps on Denton in a 41-3 victory.
A.J. Padgett had the hot hand for the Lions, completing 21-of-28 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Sami Qawasmi had four receptions for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Terrin Burdine, Jakobi Alvin and Walker Humphreys also had scoring grabs.
The Reedy defense was stifling, holding Denton to 38 yards of total offense.
Heritage (3-5, 1-5) hung tough for a half, but The Colony (4-3, 3-2) pulled away in the second half for a 42-3 victory to improve their playoff hopes.
Jonathan Roberson threw two touchdown passes, Kione Roberson rushed for a pair of scores and Dylan Corbin threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Davonta Dunn to cap the scoring.
The Cougar defense was also good, particularly in the secondary, where they recorded four interceptions.
Denton Ryan returns from its bye with a Thursday date with Heritage at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, while Reedy and Wakeland meet that same night at Toyota Stadium.
Perhaps the most important game of the week in terms of the standings is Friday at Tommy Briggs Stadium, where Independence can open a two-game cushion in the loss column over The Colony with a head-to-head-win.
Also on Friday, Lone Star will try not to get caught looking ahead when it plays Centennial at The Ford Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.