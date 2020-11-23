Lone Star (5-0) remained undefeated in district, reeling off 35 points in the first quarter en route to a 49-14 victory over Centennial (1-5).
The Rangers jumped on the Titans from the start, as Garret Rangel threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stein and Ashton Jeanty found the end zone on a 2-yard run to take a quick 14-0 lead.
It did not get any better for Centennial as the first quarter progressed, as Rangel threw touchdown passes to Tolu Sokoya and Trace Bruckler and added a 1-yard scoring run on his own to make it 35-0.
Jeanty added his second touchdown run of the game, this time from 15 yards out, to make it 42-0.
The Titans finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run by Jackson Marshall.
Each team would find the end zone one more time, as Cameron Hills had a 35-yard touchdown run for Lone Star, and Harry Stewart breaking a 75-yard scoring run for Centennial to complete the scoring.
Reedy (4-1) took another step toward the playoffs by claiming a 17-10 win over Wakeland (3-4) in a defensive tussle on Thursday.
Points were hard to come by for both teams, but the difference came in the third quarter, when Bryce McGregor scored on a 5-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner.
Heritage was hoping to pull an upset on Thursday, but Denton Ryan was having no part of it, as they raced to a 63-0 halftime lead and went on to a 63-20 victory.
Raider quarterback Seth Henigan threw five touchdown passes, Ja’Tavion Sanders had three scoring grabs and Billy Bowman added two more.
Denton Ryan also did the job on the ground, as Ke’Ori Hicks rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Kalib Hicks added another.
Heritage finally got on the scoreboard on Shawn Wara’s 11-yard touchdown run.
Despite the deficit, the Coyotes never stopped fighting, as Easton Swetnam hooked up with Carsten Brewer on a 49-yard scoring strike and Zavion Langrin had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown to provide the final margin.
Lone Star and Denton Ryan have their showdown scheduled for next week, but neither can afford to look ahead. The Rangers will host The Colony at 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium, while the Raiders take on Independence the same night at the Ford Center.
This week also offers a Saturday matinee when Reedy and Centennial square off at 1 p.m. at the Ford Center.
