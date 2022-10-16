FRISCO VS HERITAGE FOOTBALL

Frisco claimed a 20-17 victory over Heritage on Thursday in a battle of undefeated teams at The Ford Center at The Star.

Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play.

And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments