Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play.
And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.
Heritage (5-1 in 6-5A Division I, 6-2 overall) drew first blood with a 40-yard field goal by Jacob Culpepper, and then it what would be a big theme of the night, Frisco (5-0, 6-1) answered with its special teams, with Jordon Hamilton returning a punt 54 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 advantage.
In the second quarter, with both teams shifting personnel and looking for players to step up, the Raccoons made it a two-score game when Kam Pendergraph’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 14-3.
But Heritage was not going anywhere, and they had others step up, as well, as Kameron Franklin threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Jaycob McDonald to close to within 14-10 at halftime.
It stayed that way until late in the third quarter, when the Frisco special teams again rose to the occasion, with Ismael Taylor returning a punt 43 yards for a score to push it to 20-10.
The Coyotes cut it to 20-17 early in the fourth on a 19-yard scoring strike from Franklin to Houston Brookshire, and while they would get one more chance late, that would be the final.
Reedy (6-0, 8-0) finds itself alone in first place by a half-game after a methodical 42-6 victory over Sherman (1-4, 2-5) on Friday.
Caleb Deal was 15-of-23 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Dennis Moody rushed for 99 yards and a score and caught a touchdown pass, A.J. Jayroe had a touchdown reception and Devin Hardy and Triston Farragut added rushing scores.
The Lions defense held Sherman to 146 yards of total offense and the special teams got into the scoring act, as well, as Kaleb Smith returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Lone Star (3-2, 5-2) continued its march back into the playoff race with a 55-14 win over Lebanon Trail (0-5, 0-7) on Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Bennett Fryman threw for 122 yards and a pair of touchdown passes and he added three scores on the ground.
Jaylon Braxton caught a touchdown pass and had a 52-yard interception for a score, ad Davian Groce added a touchdown run.
Lebanon Trail quarterback Matthew Robinson hooked up with Andrew Smith for a scoring strike and Trenton Ford had a rushing touchdown for the Trail Blazers.
Wakeland (3-2, 4-3) rolled to a 42-14 victory over Centennial (1-5, 2-6) on Friday at Toyota Stadium.
Brennan Myer has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the area and that was on display once again, as he completed 19-of-24 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns.
Myer spread it around, as Ashdyn Kahouch and Ben Patterson each had two scoring grabs and Cooper Snyder added another. It was part of a big night for Snyder, as well, who provided balance in the ground game with 16 carries for 138 yards a touchdown.
The Titans used a pair of quarterbacks, with Jace Patton and Naman Goyal each throwing one touchdown pass, with Trey Herbert and Brett Eskildesen on the receiving end of those.
That all sets the stage for another showdown, this time for the top spot in 6-5A Division I as Reedy hosts Frisco at 7 p.m. Friday at Toyota Stadium.
Centennial and Liberty kick the weekend off with a Thursday game at 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star.
Lone Star looks to continue its winning streak when it hosts Sherman at 7 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Stadium and Wakeland tries to do the same against Lebanon Trail at 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center at The Star.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
