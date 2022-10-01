FRISCO HERITAGE FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The 6-5A Division I season headed into the second half of district play this past week and when the dust settled, three teams are still undefeated, as Reedy, Frisco and Heritage all moved to 4-0.

Reedy (4-0 in 6-5A Division II, 6-0 overall) remained undefeated with a 38-7 victory over Centennial on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.

