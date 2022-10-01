The 6-5A Division I season headed into the second half of district play this past week and when the dust settled, three teams are still undefeated, as Reedy, Frisco and Heritage all moved to 4-0.
Reedy (4-0 in 6-5A Division II, 6-0 overall) remained undefeated with a 38-7 victory over Centennial on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Caleb Deal threw for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Lions defense put the clamps on the Titans (1-3, 2-4), holding them to 170 total yards.
Reedy opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dennis Moody and later in the first quarter, Deal found Joshua Goines on a 17-yard scoring strike to open a 14-0 lead.
In the second, Jackson Runyan booted a field goal and the defense then delivered a touchdown as Devin Hardy’s 47-yard pick-6 made it 24-0 at halftime.
The Lions added to their lead in the third quarter, with a pair of touchdowns to extend the advantage to 38-0.
Centennial was able to avoid the shutout with a score in the fourth quarter, as Jace Patton threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brett Eskildsen to provide the final margin.
Frisco (4-0, 5-1) went on the road and rolled to a 52-9 victory over Sherman (1-2, 2-3) on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.
The Raccoons rolled up more than 400 rushing yards, and the ground game got them going with touchdown runs from Keane Ramos and Camren Gibson to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Frisco caught Sherman off guard early in the second quarter when Gibson found Ismael Taylor for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and then went back to its bread-and-butter, with Reed Engleman and Taylor rushing for scores to give them a 35-3 halftime lead.
The Raccoons put it away in the third quarter, as Jordon Hamilton had a 3-yard scoring run and Ramos added a 13-yard touchdown to make it 49-3 and it was academic from there.
Heritage and Lebanon Trail engaged in a defensive battle, but it was the Coyotes (4-0, 5-1) who made the plays to remain undefeated in district with a 27-6 victory on Friday at The Ford Center at The Star.
Heritage grabbed a first-quarter lead when Devan Calvin threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Houston Brookshire.
The Trail Blazers (0-3, 0-5) hung around, though, and a 26-yard field goal from Trevor Sutherland sliced the deficit in half going into the break.
Another field goal from Sutherland tied it in the third quarter, but Heritage seized control from there.
Cameron Lomax broke the tie with a 3-yard touchdown run, and then after Lebanon Trail fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Nick Clark scored on a 4-yard run and it was suddenly a 20-6 game.
Heritage added some insurance early in the fourth quarter when Lomax’s second touchdown run make it 27-6 and the defense made sure it would stand up until the end.
Lone Star entered the week in an unfamiliar position staring at an 0-2 record.
The Rangers were looking to take out some of their frustrations, and unfortunately for Liberty, it was next on the schedule.
Lone Star (1-2, 3-3) rolled up more than 600 yards of total offense it rolled to a 69-14 victory over the Redhawks (0-4, 0-6) on Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.
In his first start, Bennett Fryman was on target, completing 14-of-18 passes for 327 yards and six touchdowns.
The Rangers jumped on Liberty early, as Fryman threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Braxton and Gerald Harris found the end zone on a 11-yard run to grab an early 13-0 lead.
Lone Star then erupted for 35 points in the second quarter to essentially put the game away.
Fryman threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Carson Darby and 42 yards to Jaiden Burnett to make it 27-0.
Things went from bad to worse for the Redhawks as they turned the ball over on their next three possessions and the Rangers turned each into touchdowns.
Fryman found Chris Viveros on scoring strikes of 26 and 31 yards and Harris added his second rushing score as the lead swelled to 48-0 at the break.
Fryman did not cool off coming out of the locker room, as he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stein, and later in the third quarter, Javon Hubbard broke free for a 40-yard scoring run to extend the advantage to 62-0.
Liberty got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 8-yard touchdown run by Ethan Ashmore late in the third quarter.
Each team tacked on a touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Darby racing 39 yards to the end zone on a scoring run and the Redhawks getting a 37-yard scoring strike from Jacob Nickell to Amarean Porter.
It is possible that there will still be three undefeated teams after Week 7, though they must first take care of business on the field.
Frisco is off with its bye, Reedy hosts Lebanon Trail at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center and Heritage is at home to take on Sherman at 7 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
While a trio has risen to the top of the standings, there are five teams separated by just one game.
Wakeland takes on Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Stadium and Lone Star meets Centennial at 7 p.m. Friday at the same site.
