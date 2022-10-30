Reedy completed the second undefeated regular season in program history and it did so in dramatic fashion.
In a back-and-forth affair worthy of a playoff game, the Lions struck the decisive blow when Josef Fuksa blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone with just 23 seconds left and that was the difference in the 32-31 victory on Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.
With the win, Reedy, who has a bye next week, completed a 10-0 campaign and secures the 6-5A Division I championship and top seed in the playoffs.
The Lions had struck first on the opening possession with a 5-yard touchdown run by Dennis Moody, but the Coyotes (5-2, 6-3) sent a message they would not be going anywhere, putting points on the scoreboard courtesy of a field goal by Hector Santana.
Reedy picked up two points on a safety, but Heritage converted a turnover with Devan Calvin’s short touchdown run to take a 10-9 lead.
The Lions regained the advantage with a scoring run by Devin Hardy and added a field goal from Jackson Runyon, but Heritage was able to get back to within 19-17 at halftime with a 11-yard touchdown from Calvin.
Reedy again made it a two-score game with Moody’s second rushing score of the night to make it 26-17.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when the Coyotes drew close on a 24-yard touchdown run by Nick Clark, and then following a Lion fumble, Calvin found Houston Brookshire on a 32-yard scoring strike to give them a 31-26 lead.
It looked as if that would be enough as Heritage turned Reedy back on its next two drives, but with just seconds left, it was Fuksa who delivered one of the plays of the season.
While teams all over the area battled the rainy weather on Friday, Lone Star and Frisco were actually put on hold until Saturday because of the conditions.
The game was a defensive battle, with the Rangers (5-2, 7-2) doing enough to claim a 13-3 victory over the Raccoons (5-2, 6-3) at Kuykendall Stadium to force a three-way tie for second place.
With offense hard to come back, it was Lone Star’s special teams that provided the spark, as Jaylon Braxton returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
That would be the only touchdown of the day.
Frisco got on the scoreboard when Mason Stallions kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
But with the Rangers’ defense slamming the door, Chase Lanham kicked field goals of 42 and 24 yards to provide the final 13-3 margin.
Lone Star finished the game allowing only 100 yards of total offense, including just one on the ground.
Weather can play a big role in games, and whether or not that was the case at Bearcat Stadium, the outcome was one of the bigger surprises of the night as Sherman (2-5, 3-6) stunned Wakeland (4-3, 5-4) for a 33-28 victory.
The Bearcats grabbed the early advantage, but the Wolverines came right back, as Brennan Myer hooked up with Ashdyn Kahouch on touchdown passes of 32 and 34 yards to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.
But Sherman came out of the locker room with a renewed purpose, as it reeled off 20 consecutive points to take a 26-14 advantage.
Myer’s third touchdown pass of the night, this one a 24-yarder to Tripp Riordan, made it a one-score game, but the Bearcats again had an answer, with Caleb Orr’s 19-yard touchdown run pushing it back to 33-21.
Kahouch returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the end zone to close the gap to 33-28, but Sherman was able to hold on from there to complete the upset.
Lebanon Trail (1-6, 1-8) notched its first win of the season with a 37-23 triumph over Liberty (0-7, 0-9) on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Early on, it looked as if it would be the Redhakws who would claim their first victory, as the defense recorded a safety and Ethan Ashmore broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run to take a 9-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
Things continued to go Liberty’s way, as Will Jackson’s 4-yard touchdown run pushed the advantage to 16-0.
The Trail Blazers turned things around from there, as Tristan Davis had a 27-yard touchdown run and Matthew Robison threw a 12-yard scoring strike to Mylen Ledet and they converted the two-point conversion each time and it was suddenly tied at 16-16.
Lebanon Trail’s second-quarter explosion continued, as Robison went back to Ledet, this time on a 43-yard touchdown, and Trenton Ford busted loose for a 60-yard scoring run to give them a 30-16 halftime lead.
Liberty scratched back to within a score early in the fourth quarter, when Orin Gee hauling in a 33-yard scoring strike from Jackson.
But while the Redhawks had their chances down the stretch, they were unable to notch the equalizer, and Ford’s 4-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes put it away.
The district now heads into the final week with four teams separated by one game, as Lone Star Frisco and Heritage are tied for second, with Wakeland a game back.
As fate would have it, all four teams play one another in their finales, as the Wolverines host the Raccoons at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium, with the Rangers and Coyotes meeting on Friday at the same site.
If Lone Star and Frisco win, they are both in, as is Heritage.
If Heritage and Frisco win, they are both in, as is Lone Star.
If Heritage and Wakeland win, Heritage is in, as is Wakeland and Lone Star.
If Lone Star and Wakeland win, Lone Star and Heritage are in and the Wolverines would have to win by more than five points to secure the final bid.
Standings
x-Reedy 8-0 10-0
Lone Star 5-2 7-2
Frisco 5-2 6-3
Heritage 5-2 6-3
Wakeland 4-3 5-4
Centennial 2-5 3-6
Sherman 2-5 3-6
Lebanon Trail 1-6 1-8
Liberty 0-7 0-9
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched district title
Friday’s Results
Lone Star 13, Frisco 3
Lebanon Trail 37, Liberty 23
Sherman 33, Wakeland 28
Thursday’s Results
Reedy 32, Heritage 31
Centennial, bye
Thursday’s Games
Frisco at Wakeland, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Friday’s Games
Sherman at Liberty, 7 p.m. at Ford Center
Heritage at Lone Star, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Lebanon Trail at Centennial, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Reedy, bye
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.