FRISCO REEDY FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Cody Thorn

Reedy completed the second undefeated regular season in program history and it did so in dramatic fashion.

In a back-and-forth affair worthy of a playoff game, the Lions struck the decisive blow when Josef Fuksa blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone with just 23 seconds left and that was the difference in the 32-31 victory on Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.

