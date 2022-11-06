With the threat of inclement weather heading into the area once again this past week, and the threat of the same delays and postponements that affected the schedule the previous Friday, most teams elected to move their season finales up a day to Thursday.
That not only gave playoff teams an extra day of rest and preparation for the start of next week’s postseason, it gave others an early opportunity to decide their own futures.
The latter was the case for many Frisco ISD teams, as with nearly a full state of games, there was plenty on the line in terms of qualifying berths and seeding in 6-5A Division I.
While Reedy had secured the outright 6-5A Division I title as it enjoyed its bye this week, there was a crowded pack behind them, with Lone Star, Frisco and Heritage tied for second at 5-2, and Wakeland a game back at 4-3.
As fate would have it, all four of those teams met on Thursday in head-to-head games.
The Rangers got off to a slow start to the district campaign, but won their sixth in a row with a 37-7 win over the Coyotes.
Bennett Fryman and Davian Groce combined to rush for 203 yards and three touchdowns, Chase Lanham kicked a pair of field goals, the defense held Heritage to 140 total yards and Braydan Tatum provided the final touch with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown to close it out.
In the other big game of the night, Brennan Myer threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more, and the Wakeland defense was simply dominant, holding Frisco to less than 50 yards of total offense in a 31-6 win.
Those results meant that Lone Star emerged from the pack as the only team with a 6-2 district mark to secure the second seed in the playoffs.
There was a three-way tie for third place, but the Wolverines also clinched with their victory and they will be joined by Heritage, leaving Frisco as the odd man out.
Centennial and Lebanon Trail engaged in a defensive battle on Thursday, with the Titans (3-5, 4-6) able to do just enough to edge out the Trail Blazers (1-7, 1-9) for a 14-10 victory.
It was almost a scoreless first half until the final seconds, when Centennial quarterback Jace Patton hit Trey Herbert for a 24-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead into the locker room.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when Lebanon Trail got on the board on a short scoring run by Matthew Robison to tie it up.
The Trail Blazers actually edged ahead a few minutes later on Trevor Sutherland’s 21-yard field goal, but the Titans would have the final answer, as Patton hooked up with Tyler Hughes on a 25-yard scoring strike to regain the advantage at 14-10 and that is how it would end.
Liberty’s (0-8, 0-10) season came to an end on Friday with a 48-13 loss to Sherman (3-5, 4-6).
The Bearcats had the offense cranking, as quarterback Caleb Orr threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, much of which went to Phoenix Grant, who had eight catches for 163 yards and three scores.
Sherman also did the job on the ground, as Kane Bowen had 19 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown.
It was a rough night for the Redhawks, but there were bright spots, as Luke Martin and Will Jackson each rushed for touchdowns.
After a week off, Reedy returns to the field looking to extend its undefeated season as it takes on W.T. White (5-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.
Lone Star hosts Richland (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Stadium, Wakeland squares off with Birdville (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex and Heritage draws undefeated Mansfield Timberview (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
