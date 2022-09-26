Heading into Friday, Wakeland’s playoff forecast did not look good.
The Wolverines were off to a 0-2 start and standing across the field was a Lone Star team that was state-ranked and whom they had never defeated.
But when the dust settled, not only had Wakeland exorcised its demons and defeated the Rangers for the first time, it did so emphatically with a 38-10 victory at The Ford Center at The Star.
The Wolverines (2-3) improve to 1-2 in 6-5A Division I, and it is now Lone Star (2-2) who is looking for ways to dig out of a 0-2 start to the district season.
Brennan Myer, who was 21-of-28 for 277 yards and three touchdowns, got things started by hooking up with Tripp Riordan on a 3-yard scoring pass to take a 7-0 lead.
Lone Star would come right back, as Jaylon Braxton hauled in a 62-yard scoring strike from Bennett Fryman to tie it at 7-7, but little did the Rangers know that it would be the last time they would be in the end zone on the night.
Lone Star actually took a 10-7 lead on a 38-yard field goal by Chase Lanham, but Wakeland would respond by reeling off 31 unanswered points.
The Wolverines took the lead for good on a 22-yard touchdown run by Cooper Snyder, and after Steel Littlejohn’s interception and big return, Myer found Hayden O’Neal for a 36-yard scoring pass to take a 21-10 lead into halftime.
The momentum carried over into the second half, as on their first drive, the Wolverines found paydirt when Snyder caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Myer to push the advantage to 28-7.
Wakeland did not take its foot off the gas down the stretch, as Jonathan Tripode kicked a 25-yard field goal and Colby Perkes added a 1-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on the historic win.
Reedy (5-0, 3-0) had no letdown after a wild win over Wakeland last week, as it rolled to a 59-7 victory over Liberty on Friday at Toyota Stadium to remain undefeated in district play.
Caleb Deal threw four touchdown passes and eight different Lions found the end zone on the night, and the defense held the Redhawks to only 135 yards of total offense.
Reedy wasted little time getting going, as Deal hooked up with Kaleb Smith on a 53-yard scoring strike and Dennis Moody broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
The first-quarter onslaught continued, as Deal threw touchdown passes for 15 yards to A.J. Jayroe and two yards to Joshua Goines as the advantage swelled to 28-0.
Early in the second, Deal found Connor McGrath for a 37-yard score, and following a turnover, Aaron Daniels scored from one yard out to make it 42-0.
Liberty’s best drive of the night came just before halftime, with Jacob Nickell throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Josh Kabongo, but that would be their only points of the night.
The Lions tacked on a field goal by Jackson Runyan in the third quarter, and in the fourth, Braden Hernandez threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Triston Farragut and Jacob Tran added a 51-yard scoring run to provide the final 59-7 margin.
The Frisco ground game was in prime form on Thursday as it rolled to a 35-7 victory over Lebanon Trail at Toyota Stadium.
The Raccoons (4-1overall, 3-0 in 6-5A Division I) had one 100-yard rusher in Jordon Hamilton, who had 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and nearly had another in Kam Pendergraph, who had 93 yards and a score on only 11 carries.
The defense, meanwhile, held the Trail Blazers (0-5, 0-2) to less than 200 yards of total offense.
Hamilton got things started with a 9-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter, and Pendergraph broke free for a 40-yard score in the second to make it 13-0.
Lebanon Trail then struck when Mylen Ledet caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Hare to make it 13-7, but that was the last points of the night that Frisco would allow.
Hamilton scored from two yards out just before halftime and then opened up the second half with a big play with a 78-yarder to push the advantage to 28-7.
Following a turnover, Ismael Taylor found the end zone on a 29-yard run to make it 35-7 and that is the way it would end.
Heritage (4-1, 3-0) opened a double-digit lead in the first half and then held off Centennial to claim a 28-21 win on Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
(For more on that game, see https://starlocalmedia.com/sports/hsfootball/bend-but-dont-break-late-int-allows-heritage-to-hang-on-for-28-21-win/article_e5042088-3af8-11ed-a100-57fb904b15c5.html ).
On Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star, Lone Star and Liberty will meet in a game both desperately need to win to get back into playoff contention.
All three teams at the top of the standings have a chance to stay there on Friday, as Reedy plays Centennial at Kuykendall Stadium, Heritage takes on Lebanon Trail at The Ford Center at The Star and Frisco hits the road to face Sherman (2-2, 1-1) at Bearcat Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.