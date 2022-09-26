FRISCO WAKELAND FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gnn

Heading into Friday, Wakeland’s playoff forecast did not look good.

The Wolverines were off to a 0-2 start and standing across the field was a Lone Star team that was state-ranked and whom they had never defeated.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments