Frisco and Lovejoy remained on a collision course in 7-5A Division II as each remained undefeated this weekend.
The Raccoons (6-0) improved to 4-0 in district with a solid 23-3 victory over Denison (4-3, 3-2).
The Frisco defense was stifling, as they held the Yellow Jackets to 173 yards of offense.
The Denison defense was solid itself, but the Raccoon running back Syone Usma-Harper rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Caree’ Green scrambled into the end zone for a score and Jacob Gaster connected on a trio of field goals.
The Leopards (7-0, 5-0) remained a half-game ahead, as they exploded for 63 points in the first half en route to a 70-7 rout of Lake Dallas.
Quarterback R.W. Rucker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, with most of that going the direction of Reid Westervelt, who had six grabs for 147 yards and three scores, and Isaiah Smith had nine carries for 166 yards and a trio of scores.
The Lovejoy defense kept the clamps on the Falcons and got into the scoring act itself, as Chief Collins had a pair of pick-6s.
Lebanon Trail (5-2, 3-2) moved into a tie for fourth place with Denison as it pulled away late for a 47-28 victory over Princeton (2-3, 1-2).
The Trail Blazers did a bulk of their damage on the ground, as Gregory Hatley had 16 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Parker Mawhee tallied 126 yards and four scores and A.J. Sibley added a scoring run.
That helped offset a huge performance by the Panthers’ quarterback Isaiah Sadler, who threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns, a bulk of which went to Devin Peoples, who had 12 catches for 233 yards and found the end zone three times.
Memorial (2-5, 1-4) notched its first district win, rallying past Prosper Rock Hill (0-6, 0-5) for a 35-33 victory.
The Warriors trailed 27-21 going to the fourth quarter, before Charlie Flowers threw a 33-yard scoring strike to Elijah Johnson and then added a 33-yard touchdown run of his own to take a 35-27 lead.
Rock Hill’s Brenner Cox, who threw for more than 300 yards, led the Blue Hawks down the field, with Donovan Shannon scoring on a short run, but the two-point conversion attempt came up short.
The most anticipated district game of the season is slated to take place on Friday when Frisco hosts Lovejoy at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium with first place, and potentially, the district championship on the line.
Thursday will feature an important game as Lebanon Trail plays Denison at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium, with the winner moving into sole possession of fourth place.
Liberty (5-2, 4-1) returns from its bye looking to solidify its hold on a playoff berth when it takes on Princeton at The Ford Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.