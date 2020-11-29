Coming off a one-win season, Liberty has been one of the feel-good stories of the year, but the same can be said about Lovejoy.
The Leopards continued their own storybook season, clinching the 7-5A Division II championship on Friday with a 59-27 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Lovejoy stays perfect on the season at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in district, while the Trail Blazers fall to 5-4 and 3-4 and are eliminated from playoff contention.
The Leopards pounced early on, as Isaiah Smith had a short touchdown run, R.W. Rucker threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Reid Westervelt and Matthew Mainord found the end zone to open a 20-0 first-quarter lead.
It was more of the same in the second, as Rucker threw a pair of touchdown passes to Luke Mayfield and Jaxson Lavender had a 45-yard scoring run as the lead swelled to 40-0 at halftime.
Lebanon Trail made things interesting in the third quarter, as Drew Martin threw touchdown passes to Alex Ruckman, Gregory Hatley and Zachary Robinson to cut the deficit to 40-21.
But Lovejoy regained control from there, as Mainord had a 1-yard touchdown run and then broke loose for a 58-yarder to push it to 53-21.
The aforementioned Redhawks got off to a slow start, but were unable to keep pace with Denison in a 55-31 loss.
Despite the setback, Liberty (6-3, overall, 5-2 in district) is heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 after Lebanon Trail’s loss.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 5-2) continue their late season surge, as they got early touchdowns from Javonte Briscoe and Jadarian Price to open a 14-0 lead.
Denison led 21-3 when the Redhawks found the end zone for the first time on a 23-yard pass from Will Glatch to Jack Bryan, but the Yellow Jackets came right back when Caleb Heavner found Trey Rhodes on a 15-yard scoring strike to take a 27-10 lead into halftime.
Liberty never went away, as Jonathan Bone and Will Ashmore rushed for touchdowns and Glatch hooked up with Preston Urbine for a score, but Denison would keep pace to hold on for the win.
Memorial (2-4) scored just 72 seconds into the game and did not slow down from there, as it went on to a 62-13 rout of Lake Dallas (0-7) on Friday.
The Warriors capitalized on a turnover when Charlie Flowers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Zion Steptoe, the first of four for Steptoe, to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Memorial used a quick strike when Ethan Lollar hooked up with Jeremy Lau on a 62-yard scoring strike, and after a Lake Dallas score, they methodically marched down the field, with Lollar finding Steptoe for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 20-7 at the end of one quarter.
The scoring slowed in the second quarter, with a touchdown run from Flowers providing the lone points, but it picked back up in the second half.
The Falcons threatened to make things interesting when they scored to close to within 27-13, but Memorial quickly dispelled that notion, as Flowers connected with Steptoe on a 70-yard to regain momentum.
The Warriors took over from there, as Steptoe hauled in a 45-yard scoring pass from Lollar and R.J. DeMadet broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 49-13.
Flowers and Garrett Huey added rushing touchdowns down the stretch to provide the final margin.
Frisco had its game against Prosper Rock Hill cancelled and declared a no contest, but is still playoff-bound along with Lovejoy, Liberty and Denison.
The Leopards will be the top seed, regardless how Friday’s game against the Redhawks turns out.
By way of the 7-5A Division II COVID tiebreakers, the Raccoons (4-1) will still be the second seed because in its three games that were ruled no contests—against Princeton, Memorial and Prosper Rock Hill—they had the better records against common opponents.
If Denison defeats Princeton on Friday, it will be the third seed. Even if they win and Liberty springs the upset on Lovejoy, the Yellow Jackets would still be the third seed due to this past week’s head-to-head win.
