Every 9-5A game on Tuesday was a close one, but at the end of the night, the results led to a bigger gap between the top and bottom halves of the standings.
Liberty and Wakeland find themselves tied for first place at 9-2 after each picked up victories.
The Redhawks claimed a 5-0 victory over Independence (3-8). Will Glatch was the star on the mound, as he threw a seven-inning one-hitter, striking out 12 along the way.
Nate Uglialoro matched that for three innings, but Liberty would strike for all the offense it would need in the bottom of the fourth.
Cade McGarrh got things going with a triple and Lawson Towne was then hit by a pitch. Glatch broke the tie with a RBI single and Owen Archer singled to load the bases.
Blake Young walked to force in a run, Brent Boruff had a RBI single and Chandler Benson brought home two more with a base hit to make it 5-0 and Glatch made sure that would stand until the end.
The Wolverines worked extra to keep pace but were able to pull out a 2-1 win over Memorial (5-6) in nine innings.
Robert Fortenberry struck out six and did not allow a hit in four innings, Blake Sedatole struck out four in four frames and Holden Yacsick pitched the ninth to get the win for Wakeland, while the Warriors got a strong effort on the mound from Jacob Redelfs, who fanned nine and allowed only five hits in seven innings.
The Wolverines scratched across a run in the bottom of the third inning, as Jason Young doubled and scored on a two-out double from Conor Linkfield.
It stayed 1-0 until the top of the seventh, when Jackson Schoolcraft tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Preston Peyton to tie it at 1-1.
Wakeland would walk it off in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out rally, as Blake Morrow singled, Preston Snead walked and Connor Cassano delivered the game-winning base hit.
Heritage improved to 7-4 in district with a 5-2 win over Centennial (3-8). Andrew Hickey did the job on the mound, allowing just two hits and not allowing a run in a complete-game effort.
The Coyotes trailed 1-0 early on but changed that in the bottom of the fourth inning. Heritage’s patience at the plate paid off, as Hickey, Jaxon Haynes and Ian Scott drew free passes to load the bases and Kelly Yancy drove in a run with a walk. Diego Gonzalez and Bryce Gilchrist followed with RBI singles to give them a 3-1 lead.
After the Titans closed to within 3-2 in the fifth, the Coyotes were able to extend their advantage in the bottom of the sixth.
Gilchrist doubled and Gehrig Butz and Mason Wilson walked. Tyler Dubak singled home a run and Hickey plated another on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-2 and Hickey would then close it out from there.
Lone Star joined Heritage at 7-4 after a 6-1 win over Lebanon Trail.
The Rangers trailed 1-0 early on, but took the lead in the top of the third, as Owen Peck singled, Dillon Kim doubled and both scored on a double from Dominick Reid to make it 2-1.
Lone Star added some insurance in the top of the seventh. Peck again got things started with a base hit, Reid singled and Teagan Rehwald walked to load the bases. Tyler Bogutz and Bennett Fryman walked to force in runs and Caleb Reynolds drove in another as the lead swelled to 6-1.
That would be plenty for Rehwald as he completed a three-hitter that saw him strike out 10 and not allow an earned run.
Friday features a pair of top teams squaring off when Wakeland hosts Reedy (8-2), Liberty hosts Lebanon Trail, Heritage is at home against Frisco, Centennial is at Independence and Memorial takes on Lone Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.