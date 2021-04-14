Liberty continues to get stronger as the season progresses and it won its eighth consecutive game on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Heritage.
The Redhawks improve to 12-2 and remain in sole possession of first place over a gaggle of close contenders.
Will Glatch struck out 10 and allowed only three hits in six innings to pick up the win for Liberty.
He also provided the early offense in the top of the first inning, as Cade McGarrh doubled, moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Lawson Towne and scored on Glatch’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
It remained that way until the seventh, when the Redhawks added a couple of needed runs. Ben Anderson and McGarrh singled, Owen Archer reached on an error and Blake Young had a RBI single to make it 3-0.
The Coyotes (9-5) made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh as Tyler Dubak had a run-scoring single and they put runners on second and third, but McGarrh, who came on in relief in the seventh, was able to put out the fire to end it.
Andrew Hickey struck out eight in seven innings for Heritage, but took the hard-luck loss.
Reedy (9-2) missed some time, but stayed even in the loss column with a 6-3 victory over Centennial.
Ben Williams went seven innings for the Lions, allowing only three hits and no earned runs.
Reedy took the lead in the bottom of the second, as Ryan Alexander tripled and Spencer Tepedino singled him home. Matthew Lau and Jordan Viars added RBI singles to make it 3-0.
The Titans countered in the bottom of the third with the help of some Lion miscues in the field and Nate Hopkins and Matt Nelson had run-scoring base hits to tie it at 3-3.
The decisive rally came in the fifth, as Tepedino had a two-run single and Mark Brousseau followed with a RBI triple to make it 6-3 and that is how it would end.
Lone Star (10-4) took a big step forward by rallying for a wild 15-12 victory over Wakeland (10-3).
The Wolverines took advantage of Ranger errors in the top of the first inning and got RBI singles from Luke Robertson and Addison Brown to open a 6-0 lead.
Lone Star started to chip away, as Carson Shepherd had a run-scoring double in the first and Kaden Doan drove in another in the second to cut it to 6-3.
The Rangers then exploded in the bottom of the fourth with a 10-run rally.
Chase Womack and Owen Peck had RBI singles and Doan brought home a run when he reached on an error. Caleb Reynolds kept it going with a two-run single and Womack capped it with authority, belting a three-run home run to make it 13-6.
Wakeland did not go down without a fight, as Conor Linkfield and Preston Snead had two-run singles as part of a five-run fifth, but Lone Star came right back, as Dillon Kim doubled in a run and Quincy McGraw added a sacrifice fly to make it 15-11.
Memorial and Frisco staged a pitcher’s duel, with the Warriors prevailing in a 2-0 win.
Jacob Redelfs struck out six, allowed three hits and did not walk a batter over seven innings for Memorial, while Keaton Taguwa allowed only one earned run and three hits for the Raccoons.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jake Herzog singled and scored when Jackson Schoolcraft reached on an error. They added a bit of insurance in the seventh as Preston Peyton walked, stole second and third and came across on a base hit by Major Cantrell.
In Tuesday’s other game, Independence posted a 6-0 victory over Lebanon Trail.
