The 9-5A baseball season has been one of the wildest in the state, with teams sitting pretty in the standings one minute and on the outside looking in the next.
So it was only fitting that the final day of the district season on Friday still featured plenty of questions that needed to be answered.
When the dust settled at the end of the night, the 9-5A champion is Lone Star, who closed with a 6-2 victory over Liberty to finish the district slate with a 13-5 record.
That was good enough for a one-game lead over Wakeland (12-6), who secured the second seed, with Independence (11-7) in third place and Memorial (10-8) earning the tiebreaker over Liberty (10-8) and Heritage (10-8) to grab the fourth and final spot.
A few weeks ago, the Rangers were in the middle of the pack, but they changed that down the stretch, and Friday’s victory was their seventh in a row, turning them from middling contender into district champions for the first time in program history.
Dominick Reid was in control on the mound all night, as the Lone Star hurler struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game effort.
The Rangers gave him early support with three runs in the top of the first inning. Alec Valverde led off with a single, Owen Peck walked and Teague Rehwald was hit by a pitch to load the bases. One run scored on a wild pitch and Chase Womack delivered a two-run single.
The Redhawks pushed across a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the frame and it remained a 3-2 game until the fifth.
Peck was hit by a pitch and Reid reached on a fielder’s choice. Womack again came through with the big hit, as his two-run double made it 5-2.
Lone Star tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, as Rehwald doubled and Caleb Reynolds had a run-scoring two-bagger and Reid would close it out from there.
The Rangers were not the only team that made history, as Independence and Memorial are also heading to the playoffs for the first time.
The Knights ended the slate with a tough 4-3 loss to Reedy. Parker Herlehy struck out six and allowed only four hits in 5.1 innings for Independence, while the Lions got seven strikeouts over four innings from Will Johnson, with Brandon Huff coming on in relief to allow only two hits in three frames.
Reedy pushed across single runs in the second and third innings with some clutch two-out hitting.
In the second, Paxton Ponder doubled and scored on a base hit by Jalen Stringfellow. In the third, Hunter Pope reached on an error and Mack Brousseau followed with a RBI triple to make it 2-0.
The Knights rallied in the top of the fifth. Ben Stec walked, Hayden O’Neil reached on an error and Luke Noack singled to load the bases. Jake Marony forced in a run with a walk, Wyatt Sanford plated another when he reached on a fielder’s choice and Herlehy’s RBI single gave them a 3-2 lead.
It was short-lived, as Dylan Blyleven belted a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to tie it up.
Though out of the playoff picture, Reedy will head into the offseason on a high note, as in the bottom of the seventh, Stringfellow doubled and Blyleven reached on a walk. With two outs, Pope came through with the game-winning single to earn the 4-3 win.
The Lions finish the 9-6A season with a 9-9 record, meaning seven of the 10 teams were .500 or better.
The Warriors knew they needed a victory on Friday just to have a chance and they got it with a 2-0 shutout of Heritage.
Andrew Hickey and Bryce Gilchrist each pitched three innings for the Coyotes, and while they limited the Memorial offense, the Warriors pitching was a little better, as Nick Buck struck out four and scattered four hits in six innings and Preston Peyton fanned a pair in a perfect inning of relief.
All the scoring came in the third inning, as Hayden Brewster singled and was moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Spencer Cox. Reece Lunsford gave them the lead with a RBI single and Payton also drove in a run.
The victory allowed Memorial to pull into a three-way tie with Heritage and Liberty, and because of the Warriors’ 3-1 record in head-to-head competition, they got the nod.
While there are newcomers to the playoffs, Wakeland is in familiar territory. The Wolverines are back in the playoffs for the 11th time in the last 12 chances and area coming off a trip to the regional finals a year ago.
Wakeland wrapped up the second seed with a 10-0 win over Lebanon Trail. Carson Priebe was in control on the mound, as he struck out 10 and allowed only one hit in six innings.
The Wolverines went to work right away in their first at-bat, as Conner Cassano walked, Carson Priebe singled and Addison Brown reached on a base hit to load the bases, with two runs scoring on an error.
In the third, Brown doubled, Jack Brown followed with a RBI triple and he then scored on a base hit by Mason Priebe.
In the third, Cooper Huff doubled, Jackson Dillingham singled and Cassano plated a run with a sacrifice fly. After Brown was hit by a pitch, Dylan Snead belted a two-run double to push the lead to 7-0.
Wakeland put the run rule into effect in the sixth. Dillingham doubled and Cassano reached on an error. Carson Priebe singled home a run and Roman Perry had a pinch-hit two-run single to walk it off.
In the other game of the night, Frisco closed out the regular season with a 8-2 win over Centennial.
Tom Mulken was dominant on the mound for the Raccoons, striking out 13 and allowing only one earned run and three hits in a complete-game effort.
Frisco scored twice in the first inning, as Austin Gathwright doubled and Michael Catalano belted a two-run home run.
The Titans got one back in the fourth when Graham Mayfield had a RBI double to cut it to one, but the Raccoons got the bats going in the later innings.
Michael Catalano and Jimmy Catalano had back-to-back singles and Caden Cantu brought home a run when he reached on an error. Brock Barrington’s RBI ground out pushed the lead to 4-1.
Frisco broke it open in the sixth in grand fashion. Will Schneider walked, Gathright was hit by a pitch and Michael Catalano singled to load the bases.
With two outs, Cant then stepped to the plate and smacked a grand slam to make it 8-1.
Centennial scratched one run across in its last at-bat, as Mayfield doubled and scored on an error, but that is all they would get.
The bi-district round of the playoffs are scheduled to get started on Thursday.
Lone Star draws Prosper Rock Hill the No. 4 team out of 10-6A, as they meet in a best-of-3 series at Smotherman Field. The opener is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday and the third game at 11 a.m. Saturday if needed.
Wakeland and Denison will also play all three games at the same site at Al Alford Field. They will also play at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and Game 3 would be held at noon Saturday.
Independence plays the first playoff game in program history at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wylie East. The series shifts to Independence at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the third game if necessary to follow.
Memorial’s inaugural playoff game will be played at home when it hosts 10-5A champion Lovejoy at 7 p.m. Thursday. The second game is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Lovejoy with the third game to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.