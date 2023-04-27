From an early point in the season, Lone Star emerged as the team to beat in the battle for the 9-5A title and that has proved to be true.
As for the other three postseason berths, that is yet to be determined, as four teams enter the final round of district games separated by just one game in the standings.
Frisco and Reedy are tied for second place with 9-4 records, with Wakeland and The Colony a game back at 8-5.
The only game between two of the teams is the series finale between the Lions and Cougars, meaning there could be plenty of extra games needed to decide the final picture.
Last Friday, Lone Star had remained undefeated with a 7-4 win over Creekview.
Drew Bufford fanned eight in six innings of work and Chase Womack came on in relief and struck out the side. Bennett Fryman homered twice, scored three times and had three RBIs and Gabe Barrientos also had a run batted in.
Frisco, meanwhile, got a good overall game from Michael Catalano, as he struck out nine and allowed only two hits over five innings and also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in at the plate, and Tom Mulkern tripled and had four RBIs in a 10-0 blanking of Newman Smith.
Also on Friday, Wakeland blanked Reedy, 1-0, in a pitcher’s duel, and The Colony took care of business in a 14-1 rout of R.L. Turner to tighten the race.
The race somehow tightened further on Monday and Tuesday.
Lone Star posted a 3-1 win over Frisco. Fryman had another big all-around game, striking out six in five innings and going 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and two RBIs. Chase Womack came on for 1.2 frames of hitless relief and Barrientos also drove in a run.
Landon Karrh went five innings, striking out four, and drove in a run, and Mulkern struck out four in two frames of relief, but the Raccoons were unable to generate enough offense.
That dropped Frisco back into a tie for second place with Reedy, who outlasted The Colony in eight innings for a 3-2 victory.
Will Johnson came on early in relief and tossed seven scoreless frames, and the Lions were able to manufacture enough offense to pull out the win.
That result coupled with Wakeland’s 16-2 win over Newman Smith, also created the tie for fourth place.
The Wolverines and Cougars split the season series, so if they finish in a two-way tie for fourth, a play-in game would be necessary.
Frisco and Reedy also split the head-to-head meetings, which could potentially mean a seeding game.
Looking deeper at the potential of a three or four-way tie, all four teams went 1-1 against one another, which could result in a round-robin, one-day tournament of sorts should that situation arise.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
