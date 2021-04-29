Given how competitive 9-5A has been on a nightly basis, it is fitting that the district champion will not be crowned and the playoff field was not set until the final week of the season.
At the end of Tuesday, the final result was a familiar one, as Wakeland claimed the 9-5A championship for the fifth consecutive season.
The Wolverines (15-3) secured the title with a 9-2 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday. Robert Fortenberry went the first three innings, striking out four and not allowing an earned run and Blake Sedatole came on the for the final frames, scattering three hits and fanning three.
Preston Snead homered and drove in three runs to pace the offense.
Lone Star (13-5) seized its moment to claim a 6-3 win over Liberty (14-4), thus knocking the Redhawks out of their share of the title.
Dominik Reid turned in another strong performance on the mound going all seven innings and allowing just one earned run and striking out 10.
Reid also led the charge on offense, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kaden Doan scored three runs and Carson Shepherd, Dillon Kim and Chase Womach also plated runs for the Rangers.
Will Glatch belted a solo home run for the Redhawks, but it was not enough, as they had to settle for second place in the standings.
After getting shut out in back-to-back games, Reedy (12-5) was looking to bounce back and it did so in another low-scoring affair, edging Independence in a 2-1 win.
Ben Williams went six strong innings, striking out seven, with Cole Hebel coming on in relief to pick up the save.
The game was tied at 1-1 heading to the seventh inning when the Lions manufactured the game-winning run.
Ryan Alexander walked and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Ben Schroeder. He then moved to third on a ground out and scored on a balk and that was the difference in the game.
Memorial (10-7) might have been out of the playoff picture heading into the final day, but they still played a role in the race, striking for three runs in the seventh inning to claim a 6-5 win over Heritage (11-7).
Preston Peyton came on in relief and turned in a strong performance, going 5.1 innings and allowing no runs on just three hits and striking out eight.
The Warriors trailed by two heading into their final at-bat, but made the most of their final three outs.
Johnny Breeden led off the inning with a single and then after one out was recorded, Ashten Wong belted a two-run home run to tie it up. Memorial was not finished, as Austin Miller doubled and following a walk to Jackson Schoolcraft, Major Cantrell lined a RBI single to plate the game-winner.
Heritage managed a one-out single by Kelly Yancy in the bottom of the seventh to put the tying run on base, but Peyton set the side down in order from there.
Though out of the playoff race, Centennial (4-14) closed the season on a high note with a 11-6 victory over Frisco.
The Titans had Ryan Rittenberry strike out nine in 3.2 innings and then Landon Rupprecht come on in relief and fan six in 3.1 scoreless frames.
Centennial took advantage of six Raccoon errors to get rallies going, with Eathan Long, Rupprecht and Ryan Ritternberry driving in runs.
Jimmy Catalano went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Frisco.
THURSDAY/SATURDAY
Wakeland doubled up, picking up victories on Thursday, and again on Saturday, to improve to 14-3 and pull even with Liberty atop the standings.
Both the Wolverines and Redhawks claimed wins at the expense of the Lions (11-5), who are now part of a three-team battle with Lone Star (12-5) and Heritage (11-6).
Wakeland doubled up Heritage in a 4-2 win in a regularly-scheduled game on Thursday.
The Wolverines put together a three-run rally in the third inning. Conor Linkfield was hit by a pitch and Blake Morrow doubled. Preston Snead delivered the big blow with a two-run triple and Connor Cassano brought home a run with a ground out to make it 3-0.
Wakeland tacked on in the fourth, as Linkfield singled and Morrow followed with a RBI double.
That was enough for Blake Sedatole, who struck out six and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
The Coyotes tried to stage a comeback, pushing across single runs in their final two at-bats, but Landon Turner came on in relief and slammed the door.
Liberty also picked up a victory on Thursday in a 2-0 win over Reedy.
It was scoreless for much of the night, but that changed in the blink of an eye in the bottom of the sixth, as Lawson Towne was hit by a pitch and Will Glatch belted a two-run homer and that would do it for the scoring.
Chandler Benson struck out 14 and allowed only two hits in seven innings to pick up the win on the mound. Cole Hebel struck out six in six innings, but took the hard-luck loss.
The Wolverines matched that effort in a make-up game on Saturday, as their 2-0 win over the Lions allowed them to force a tie for first.
Luke Robertson fanned 13 and scattered five hits in 6.2 innings, with Nathan June coming on to strike out the final batter to hand Reedy its second straight shutout loss.
Wakeland took the lead when Preston Snead drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning and got some insurance when Nick Miller had an inside-the-park home run in the sixth.
The game was Reedy’s sixth in 12 days due to a quarantine, and it leaves them even in the loss column with Lone Star.
The Rangers took care of Centennial with a 11-2 win on Thursday.
Tyler Bogusz went the distance on the mound striking out eight and not yielding an earned run. Dominick Reid went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three driven in, while Carson Shepherd and Chase Womack added a pair of RBIs.
Memorial moved to 9-7 with a 4-3 victory over Independence in another game that ended in dramatic fashion.
The Warriors trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning, but staged a late rally.
Ashton Wong walked and came around to score on a base hit by Jackson Schoolcraft to cut it to 3-2.
Then in the seventh, they completed the comeback. Austin Morris walked and Johnny Breeden was hit by a pitch, but they were down to their final out. But Memorial tied it when a run scored on an error and Austin Miller then came through with game-winning single.
In the other game of the night, Lebanon Trail (4-13) posted a 7-5 win over Frisco.
Alex Johnson struck out nine in 5.1 innings and Ayden Ressa got the win in relief, fanning in two and not allowing a hit in 1.2 frames.
Nico Cabutto went 4-for-4, Drew Nagel belted a three-run home run and Johnson belted a solo shot for the Trail Blazers. Cooper Brewer scored a pair of runs and Keaton Taguwa, Zach Jones and Sebastian Trueblood had RBIs for the Raccoons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.