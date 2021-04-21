Liberty rolled into Tuesday riding a nine-game winning streak that has carried them to the top of the 9-5A standings.
Their last setback came last month at the hands of the team they were facing and the Redhawks were hoping to exact a measure of revenge on Wakeland.
However, it was the Wolverines who once again had their number, as they posted a 6-1 victory.
With that result, Wakeland (12-3) moves to within one-half game of Liberty (13-3) in the battle for first place and the teams are even in the loss column.
Robert Fortenberry was dominant on the mound for the Wolverines, striking out 17 in seven innings and allowing just a run on two hits.
Jason Young went 3-for-3 with a run and a RBI, but Wakeland spread it around on offense, with six different players scoring and six different players driving in a run.
Lawson Towne had a RBI single for the Redhawks, but that is all Fortenberry would allow.
Reedy (11-3) also finds itself even in the loss column after earning a 12-3 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday.
Ben Williams delivered five strong innings, allowing only two hits and not surrendering an earned run while striking out four.
Hunter Pope went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Spencer Tepedino scored three times and plated another and Ryan Alexander scored twice and drove in two.
Logan Cheng scored twice for the Trail Blazers (3-13), while Dylan Steele and Ayden Ressa provided RBIs.
Heritage (11-5) posted a big 4-3 extra-inning win over Lone Star (11-5) to pull into a tie for fourth place.
Andrew Hickey was a hero both on the mound and at the plate. He pitched all eight innings, allowing only two earned runs. He also came through with the game-winning RBI.
Tied at 3-3, Jaxon Haynes walked, moved into scoring position on a sacrifice by Cade Keeler and Tyler Dubak followed with a single. Hickey then put the ball in play and Haynes was able to score from third to end it.
Dominic Reid pitched a strong game for the Rangers, going seven innings and striking out 10, but did not factor into the decision.
Memorial (8-7) moved above .500 with a 7-3 win over Centennial.
Jacob Redelfs fanned 11 in seven innings to earn the win on the mound. Levi Allison went 3-for-3 with a triple, one run scored and two driven in, Brennan Hoad had a big night, doubling, tripling, scoring twice and plating one, while Jackson Schoolcraft added a pair of RBIs.
In the other game of the night, Independence (6-10) denied Frisco (0-16) its first victory with a 8-5 win.
Nate Uglialoro went 5.1 innings to pick up the win, Syver Bakken scored three runs and drove in three and Jackson Parsley scored twice.
Cooper Brewer went 3-for-4 with a run and Zach Jones added a pair of runs, but the Raccoons saw their late comeback effort fall just short.
Thursday features a huge game when Liberty hosts Reedy and there is another big one over at Wakeland where the Wolverines host Heritage.
