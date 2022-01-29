With two-and-a-half weeks remaining in the 9-5A district season, Memorial continues to roll through the field in its quest for the district championship.
Heritage and Liberty have enjoyed good weeks to solidify its spots in the playoff race, but the major drama could be with the final berth, where three teams are separated by just one game.
That group includes Wakeland and Centennial, who are tied for fourth place with 7-6 records after losses on Friday, and Independence, which moved to 6-7 with a victory over Lebanon Trail.
The Titans ran into the Warriors buzzsaw on Friday, as Memorial rolled to a 77-34 victory to remain perfect in district play at 13-0.
Drew Steffe had another big all-around game with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Mason Wujek had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Avery Jackson, Jr. scored 13 points and Isaiah Foster dealt out 10 assists.
Heritage (10-3) remained in sole possession of second place with a hard-fought 55-53 victory over Wakeland.
The Wolverines were poised to take a step up in the standings, as they used a 22-9 run in the second quarter to take a 37-22 lead into the break.
But the Coyotes regrouped at halftime, chipping away in the third quarter and then closing the game with a flourish, using a 19-5 run to rally for the win.
Nicholas Jett paced Heritage with 21 points, Elijah Flowers scored 12 and Taven Washington added nine. Wakeland got 18 points from Michael Niemann, 13 from Luke Lee and seven from Landon Clark.
Liberty (9-4) remained a game back of the Coyotes and now has a two-game cushion for its spot in third after picking up a 61-49 victory over Frisco.
After a tight first half, the difference was the third quarter, where the Redhawks outscored the Raccoons 21-10.
Trenton Walters paced the Liberty offense with 23 points, Cobe Coleman had 11 and Jon-Jon Dupree was also in double figures with 10. Rocco Paul led Frisco with 20 points, Tyler Bozeman had 18 and Treyvon Dancer chipped in with six.
Independence made its move with a 55-46 victory over Lebanon Trail.
It was tied at 27-27 at halftime, but the Knights used a 17-9 run in the third quarter to open some breathing room and was able to make it stand up until the end behind 19 points from Elliott Taite, and seven each from Aiden Leckband and Santana Arroyo.
Jeremiah Roberts led all scorers with 25 points for the Trail Blazers, with Dalton Hammons chipping in with eight.
Though out of the playoff picture, Reedy and Lone Star staged one of the most exciting games of the night, with the Lions prevailing in a 65-62 overtime victory.
It was a back-and-forth affair, with Reedy leading by five after one quarter, only to see the Rangers come back to take a 29-27 halftime lead.
Lone Star pushed the advantage to nine at the end of three quarters, but the Lions had the final answer, outscoring the Rangers 18-9 in the fourth to tie it at 56-56 and then carrying that momentum over into the extra period.
Andrew Knabb led Reedy with 20 points, James Ambery scored 14 and Nolyn Lee was also in double figures with 12. Jalen Shelley registered 18 points, Kristian Aquino had 13 and Bishop Jones added nine for Lone Star.
Tuesday features a pair of games with huge playoff implications.
Liberty hosts Heritage and a Redhawk victory would create a tie for second place in the standings.
Wakeland also travels across to town to meet Centennial, with the winner of that contest taking over sole possession of fourth place.
Memorial looks to stay undefeated with a road game at Lebanon Trail, Frisco hosts Reedy and Independence is at home to take on Lone Star.
