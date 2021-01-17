There are still four weeks left in the boys basketball season, but there is already some separation between top contenders and the rest of the pack.
Frisco, Wakeland, Heritage and Memorial all picked up victories on Friday, and as a result, there is a three-team gap between that quartet and the rest of the field.
The Raccoons remained alone in first place, improving to 10-1 with a 58-49 victory over Lone Star.
It was a tight affair that was tied after one quarter before Frisco was able to take a 32-26 lead into halftime.
The Rangers (3-8) surged after the break, rallying to take a two-point lead to the fourth quarter, but Frisco had an answer, closing the game on a 19-8 run to pull out the win.
Micah Robinson paced the Raccoons with 18 points, Jovani Benae had 12 and Rocco Paul was also in double figures with 11. Lone Star got 13 points from Jayce Spann, 12 from Bishop Jones and seven from Jordan Cole.
Wakeland (9-1) remained right on Frisco’s heels with a 82-68 win over Independence (4-7).
The Wolverines led for much of the night, but the Knights were still hanging around, trailing only 58-53 at the end of three quarters. Wakeland stepped on the gas from there, though, scoring 24 points in the final frame to pull away.
Cooper Sisco tallied 20 points to lead a quartet of Wolverines in double figures. Keynan Russell scored 16 points, Quincy Adams had 15 and Drake Kindsvatter added 12. Jacob Millhouse led all scorers with 22 points for Independence, with Jaxon Copeland and Jett Russ adding 12 and 10, respectively.
Heritage took care of business, improving to 8-3 with a 73-49 win over Lebanon Trail.
The Coyotes jumped on the Trail Blazers from the start, using a 19-8 run to take control and they never looked back.
Julian Cleary scored 17 points to pace the Heritage offense, followed by 10 from Blake Benn and eight from Nicholas Jett. Lebanon Trail got 10 points from Jackson Theole, nine from Khalib Jackson-Wright and eight each from Blake Richardson and Saketh Parvathaneni.
Memorial kept pace with the leaders, improving to 7-3 with a 66-53 victory over Reedy.
Liberty moved into a three-way tie at 4-7 with the Lions and Independence after a 63-55 victory over Centennial (3-6).
While the game was close throughout, the Redhawks won each of the four quarters to remain in control. Myson Huff led the way for Liberty with 20 points, Jalen Abii had 15 and Trey Walters added 12. Myles Watkins led the Titans with 22 points, Xavier Savage scored 17 and Elijah Conom chipped in with six.
Tuesday will feature on match-up between teams in the big four when Frisco hosts Memorial. Wakeland has a road date at Lone Star and Heritage hosts a Liberty team trying to climb back into the playoff picture.
