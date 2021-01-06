Tuesday started with three undefeated teams sitting atop the 9-5A standings.
At the end of the night, there was just one.
Frisco picked up a huge win in a clash of unbeatens as it topped Wakeland in a 64-60 victory.
The Raccoons controlled the pace early on and led 33-25 at halftime. Frisco continued its attack in the third quarter, pushing the advantage to 47-35.
It was not over, though, as the Wolverines offense woke up in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 points, but the Raccoons had enough down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Frisco employed a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Jovani Benae led the way with 17 points, Chase Lowery and Rocco Paul each tallied 11 and Mason Wujek added 10.
Cooper Sisco had a game-high 23 points and Quincy Adams scored 22 for Wakeland.
The win allowed Frisco (7-0) to move into sole possession of first place ahead of the Wolverines (6-1) and Memorial (5-1), who fell victim to an upset as Liberty claimed a 72-66 victory on Tuesday.
Heritage solidified its hold on fourth place, improving to 5-3 with a 75-55 victory over Independence. The Coyotes led 33-25 at halftime and then steadily pulled away in the second half.
Nicholas Jett poured in a game-high 29 points, with Julian Cleary and Taven Washington also in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.
Rhino Hernandez scored 18 points, Tristen Kailey had nine and Jett Russ chipped in with eight for the Knights (2-6).
Centennial evened its record at 3-3 with a 61-55 win over Lebanon Trail. The Titans doubled up the Trail Blazers 18-9 in the first quarter, and while the rest of the game was relatively even, that early advantage held up until the end.
Centennial got the bulk of its scoring from a trio of players as Nikhil Prabhu had 24 points, Xavier Savage scored 16 and Myles Watkins added 12. Lebanon Trail got 16 points from Blake Richardson and 12 each from Jackson Thoele and Khalb Jackson-Wright.
Lone Star (2-6) notched its second district win with a 64-57 victory over Reedy, who dropped back to 4-4.
After a close first half, the Rangers used a 22-8 run in the third quarter to open a 50-34 lead. The Lions made a charge in the fourth, outscoring Lone Star 23-14, but it was not enough.
Bishop Jones recorded 19 points to pace Lone Star, with Kaleb Herrera and Jayce Spann each adding 11. Amaris Fields had a huge game for Reedy with 25 points, while Cody Opoku-Darko was also in double figures with 15.
Friday features another big game between top teams when Wakeland hosts Memorial, with the winner edging ahead in the standings.
Frisco looks to stay undefeated on the road at Reedy and Heritage hosts Centennial in another key game.
