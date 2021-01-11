It may night last forever, but Frisco continued to pass every test put in front of it.
After knocking off Wakeland in a battle for sole possession of first place in 9-5A on Tuesday, the Raccoons suffered no letdown, not only picking up a hard-fought victory on Friday, but coming back less than 24 hours later to do it again.
Frisco completed the first half of the district slate with an undefeated 9-0 record after picking up a 66-60 win over Memorial on Saturday.
The Raccoons continue to employ one of the most balanced offenses in the area and it as no different against the Warriors (5-3), as they got 13 points from Rocco Paul, 12 each from Micah Robinson and Jovani Benae and 10 from Mason Wujek.
On Friday, Frisco fended off a late charge from Reedy (4-5) to pull out a 67-63 victory.
The Raccoons were in charge for much of the night, doubling up the Lions 20-10 in the second quarter to open a 39-16 halftime lead.
They led by 14 heading to the fourth, but Reedy refused to go away, closing on a 19-9 spurt to make things interesting, but Frisco had enough in the end.
Benae poured in a game-high 22 points, Robinson had 18 and Paul chipped in with nine. The Lions got 19 points from Cody Opoku-Darko and Amaris Fields, while Andrew Knabb was also in double figures with 16.
Wakeland bounced back from its first district setback, moving to 7-1 with a 75-67 victory over Memorial on Friday.
The first half featured a pair of big momentum swings. The Wolverines stormed out of the gates to open a nine-point lead only to see the Warriors outscore them 22-9 in the second quarter to take a 36-32 halftime lead.
Wakeland regained its footing from there, though, regaining a three-point advantage going to the fourth and securing it in the final frame.
Cooper Sisco had a big game for the Wolverines with 32 points, Quincy Adams tallied 17 and Drake Kindsvater added 13. Drew Steffe and Isaiah Foster shouldered the scoring load for Memorial with 28 and 21 points, respectively.
Heritage moved to 6-3 with a close 56-54 win over Centennial (3-4) on Friday.
It was a back-and-forth affair, and the Titans actually led heading to the fourth quarter, but the Coyotes were able to do just enough to scratch out a two-point win.
Nicholas Jett and Julian Cleary each scored 16 points to pace Heritage, with Taven Washington adding eight. Xavier Savage led all scorers with 27 points for Centennial, who also got 13 points from Myles Watkins and six from Elijah Conom.
Lone Star and Independence also picked up victories on Friday to improve to 3-6 in district.
The Rangers topped Lebanon Trail (1-8), 63-50. Lone Star used a strong first half, opening a 36-23 lead and made that margin hold up until the end.
Jayce Spann led a trio of Lone Star players with 22 points, with Bishop Jones and Kaleb Herrera adding 12 and 10, respectively. The Trail Blazers got 17 points from Caden Reichmuth and 10 from Blake Richardson.
The Knights, meanwhile, got 25 points from Tristen Kailey eight from Jaxon Copeland and seven from Rhino Hernandez to propel them to a 56-48 victory oer Liberty (2-7).
The Redhawks were within two heading to the fourth quarter, but Independence was able to post a 19-13 advantage in the fourth. Jalen Abie scored 14 points, Myson Huff tallied 13 and Trenton Walters and Trey Walters each added nine for Liberty.
