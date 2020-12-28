The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a number of changes to the 9-5A girls and boys basketball schedule of late, but there were a handful of games played last Tuesday.
Frisco (7-4) remained perfect in district play, improving to 4-0 with a 76-57 victory over Independence.
The game was close at the start, with the Raccoons clinging to a 30-29 halftime lead.
But Frisco took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 29-9 and that would prove to be the difference.
Jovani Benae had a huge game for the Raccoons with 28 points, Micah Robinson scored 18 and Rocco Paul was also in double figures with 14. Independence (5-7, 2-3) got 22 points from Rhino Hernandez, 15 from Jacob Millhouse and 11 from Tristen Holley.
Wakeland (10-1, 4-0) kept pace on Tuesday with a 79-40 rout of Liberty (2-8, 1-4).
Heritage (10-2, 4-1) is just a half-game back of the leaders after posting a 58-45 victory over Lone Star (0-7, 0-5).
The Coyotes actually trailed 17-11 after one quarter, and the Rangers were still clinging to a 29-27 lead at halftime.
But Heritage turned it up in the second half, using a 18-9 run to take the lead and then pulling away down the stretch.
The Coyotes employed a balanced scoring effort, led by Blake Benn with 12 points, Julian Cleary with 10 and Nicholas Jett with eight. Jayce Spann scored 11 points, Bishop Jones had eight and Tamerion Hart chipped in with seven for the Rangers.
Reedy (4-4, 2-2) rolled to a 80-44 victory over Lebanon Trail (2-5, 1-4) to even its district record.
The Lions doubled up the Trail Blazers in the opening quarter, 26-13, and led 45-28 at halftime. If Lebanon Trail was entertaining any ideas of a comeback, Reedy reeled off a 16-6 run in the third quarter and was in cruise control from there.
Elian Santana scored 20 points to lead a group of five players in double figures for the Lions. Cody Opoku-Darko and Amaris Fields each tallied 15 points, while Andrew Knabb and Parker Davison each had 12.
Saketh Parvathaneni had 15 points and Khalib Jackson-Wright added12 to pace the Trail Blazers.
The teams took some time off for the Christmas holidays, but are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday, highlighted by a big showdown when one-loss Heritage hosts undefeated Wakeland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.