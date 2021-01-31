The battle for the 9-5A championship got a lot more interesting on Friday.
Wakeland had been rolling right along recently, but Heritage had a chance to make a stand and it did just that, rallying for a 52-49 victory.
The Coyotes and Frisco are both now 12-3 and just a half-game behind the Wolverines (12-2) for first place in the district.
Wakeland appeared on its way to another win early on and it took a 36-28 lead into halftime. But Heritage had other ideas, using a 13-5 run in the third quarter to tie it and then outscored the Wolverines 11-8 in the fourth to edge out the win.
Julian Cleary had a big game for the Coyotes with 23 points, Cayden Disario was also in double figures with 10 and Nicholas Jett added nine. Wakeland got a balanced scoring effort that included 15 points from Drake Kindsvater, 11 from Quincy Adams and eight each from Xavier Gaffney and Cooper Sisco.
Frisco kept pace with a 65-51 win over Lebanon Trail (2-11). Jovani Benae scored 25 points, Micah Robinson had 12 and Jacob Moscowicz added nine as the Raccoons led by five at halftime and then outscored the Trail Blazers 33-24 during the final two quarters.
That helped overcome a big game by Lebanon Trail’s Jackson Theole, who poured in 26 points.
Memorial (9-5) maintained its hold on fourth place with a 68-64 victory over Independence (4-11).
The Warriors took control with a 21-8 run in the second quarter to open a 43-29 lead. The Knights did not go quietly, clawing back to within 55-48 at the end of three quarters and making it even tighter down the stretch, but it was not quite enough.
Isaiah Foster paced Memorial with 20 points, Drew Steffe had 16 and Avery Jackson added 12. That helped offset a huge night from Independence’s Jacob Millhouse, who amassed 34 points.
Reedy (6-8) kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 60-52 win over Liberty (6-9).
It was all Lions in the first half as they raced to a 35-16 halftime advantage.The Redhawks made a charge, making things interesting with a 14-6 spurt in the third, but it was not enough.
Cody Opoku-Darko scored 21 points, Elian Santana had 16 and Andrew Knabb added nine for Reedy. Trenton Walters tallied 19 points and Jalen Abie was also in double figures with 10 for Liberty.
In the other game of the night, Centennial (4-9) edged Lone Star (3-9) for a 47-45 victory.
The Titans opened the game on a 10-3 run and while the Rangers got close, that initial surge proved to be the difference.
Myles Watkins recorded 16 points, Holden Patel had nine and Rome Watkins chipped in with seven for Centennial, while Lone Star got eight points each from Jordan Cole and Bishop Jones and seven from Jack Fankhauser.
Two of the four top teams will meet on Tuesday when Heritage hosts Memorial, Wakeland looks to bounce back on the road at Lebanon Trail and Frisco is at Centennial.
