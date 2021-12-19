Two weeks into the 9-5A season, there has already been some separation in the standings.
Independence and Memorial each improved to 4-0 with victories on Friday and Liberty and Heritage kept pace a game back at 3-1 with wins.
The Knights methodically pulled away from Lebanon Trail (1-3) in a 62-40 win.
The key quarter for Independence was the second, which saw them reel off a 17-4 run to open a 34-16 halftime lead.
Elliott Taite led a trio of Independence players in double figures with 16 points, followed by Aiden Leckband with 11 and Jaxon Copeland with 10. Kabir Kapai had 12 points and Caden Reichmuth added seven for the Trail Blazers.
The Warriors matched that victory with a 58-50 win against Centennial.
The Coyotes remained in a tie for third place in dramatic fashion with a 58-57 victory over Wakeland.
The Wolverines were in control in the first half, as they got off to a hot start and raced to a 42-25 halftime lead.
Heritage was still down by 15 at the end of three quarters, but caught fire in the fourth on both ends, reeling off a 22-6 run to rally for the one-point win.
Nicholas Jett paced the Coyotes with 22 points, Mosa Osagie had 14 and Elijah Flowers chipped in with seven. Wakeland (1-3) got 22 points from Michael Niemann, 12 from Brandon Cerda and 10 from Landon Clark.
The Redhawks earned a 52-42 win against Frisco, building a 28-17 halftime lead and making it stand up until the end.
Jacobe Coleman led all scorers for Liberty with 23 points, with Trenton Walters tallying 19 and Jayden Daniels adding eight. The Raccoons (1-3) got 19 points from Tyler Bozeman, seven from Treyvon Dancer and six from Maddox Ferguson.
Lone Star evened its record at 2-2 with a 56-44 triumph over Independence. The Rangers opened the game on a 15-5 run, built a 42-24 lead at the end of the three quarters and then held off a push in the fourth.
Devon Craig paced Lone Star with 14 points, Jason Ezeadiugwu had 10 and Bishop Jones chipped in with eight. The Lions got 14 points from James Ambery, nine from Nolyn Lee and eight from Jackson Langford.
The district co-leaders will try to stay ahead of the pack on Tuesday, with Independence travelling to take on Lone Star and Memorial hosting Lebanon Trail.
Heritage is at home against Liberty in a clash to see who moves ahead of the other in the standings, Reedy hosts Frisco and Centennial is at Wakeland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.