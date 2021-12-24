As the 9-5A boys basketball teams head into the Christmas break, Memorial and Independence are leading the pack after each picked up victories on Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors (5-0), who are ranked No. 7 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, rolled to a 100-42 victory over Lebanon Trail (1-4).
Memorial, who opened the game on a 17-0 run, got several notable performances.
That group was led by Mason Wujek, who poured in 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Jack Mefford tallied 19 points, Isaiah Foster had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists and Drew Steffe also had a big all-around game with 12 points, seven boards and seven assists.
The Knights kept pace with a 56-49 victory over Lone Star (2-3). The Rangers took a 12-5 lead after the first quarter, but Independence got back to within three at halftime and the difference in the game was a 17-8 spurt in the third that gave them the lead for good.
Jaxon Copeland paced the Knights with 15 points, Tristen Sabin had eight and Aiden Leckband and Santosh Kolluri each added seven. Lone Star got 15 points from Bishop Jones and six each from Randy Fowler, Jalen Shelley and Devon Craig.
Liberty (4-1) remained one game off the pace with a 52-44 victory over Heritage (3-2) to move into sole possession of third place ahead of the Coyotes.
The Redhawks trailed early on, but battled back to tie it by the break and then outscored Heritage 16-9 in the third quarter.
Jacobe Coleman had another big game for Liberty with 24 points, Jonathan Dupree had 11 and Jayden Daniels added nine. The Coyotes got 13 points from Nicholas Jett, 12 from Taven Washington and nine from Mosa Osagie.
Frisco and Wakeland each improved to 2-3 in district with victories.
The Raccoons got 20 points from Rocco Paul and 18 from Tyler Bozeman to pick up a 63-57 victory over Reedy (0-5).
The Lions, in search of their first district win, led by five after one quarter and Frisco still trailed at the end of three, but outscored Reedy 16-9 in the final frame.
Jackson Langford led the Raccoons with 17 points, James Ambery had 14 and Elian Santana added 11.
The Wolverines pulled away late for a 60-37 victory against Centennial (1-4).
Wakeland led by only five at halftime, but then used runs of 13-5 and 17-7 to take control.
Michael Niemann led the Wolverines with 18 points, Landon Clark was in double figures with 10 an Tyler Tudik chipped in with eight.
The 9-5A season will take a break for the holidays before resuming on Jan. 4 with Independence hosting Reedy and Memorial at Frisco, as those two teams try to remain undefeated.
Liberty is at home to take on Lone Star, Heritage is at Centennial and Lebanon Trail hosts Wakeland.
