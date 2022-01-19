The top four teams in the 9-5A boys basketball standings all notched victories on Tuesday as the second half of the district season got underway.
Of course, that group starts with Memorial, who remained undefeated at 10-0 with a 75-59 victory over Lone Star.
While the Warriors, the No. 7 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, have their share of standouts, Tuesday belonged to Drew Steffe.
The Memorial junior knocked down nine 3-pointers as part of a 35-point effort that also included 10 rebounds and six assists.
The Warriors remain three games ahead of Heritage and Wakeland, who each moved to 7-3 with victories on Tuesday.
The Coyotes posted a 71-58 victory over Independence.
Heritage showed no lingering effects from a loss to Memorial in its previous game, exploding out of the gates with a 22-5 run.
The Coyotes led 37-18 at halftime, but the Knights (5-5) were not finished, outscoring Heritage 24-10 in the fourth to close the deficit to three.
The Coyotes regrouped down the stretch, though, regaining momentum and pulling away to secure the win.
Heritage featured a balanced scoring effort with five players in double figures. Darien Souter and Nicholas Jett each had 14 points, Mosa Osagie tallied 11 and Taven Washington and Jordan Flowers each had 10.
Independence got 18 points from Elliott Taite, 14 from Jaxon Copeland and nine from Aiden Leckband.
The Wolverines claimed a 77-62 victory over Reedy, getting 23 points from Luke Lee, 22 from Michael Niemann and 10 from Landon Clark. Andrew Knabb tallied 20 points, Nolyn Lee had 13 and James Ambery added 11 for the Lions.
Liberty moved into fourth place at 6-4 thanks to a 68-56 victory over Lebanon Trail. The Redhawks trailed by four early on, but outscored the Trail Blazers 38-20 during the middle two quarters to turn a deficit into a 51-37 lead and they were able to put in cruise control from there.
Trenton Walters had a big game for Liberty with 25 points, Jon-Jon Dupree had 15 and Matthew Bishop scored 11. Jeremiah Roberts led Lebanon Trail with 18 points, Kabir Kapai had 14 and Jordan Ross chipped in with nine.
Centennial (5-5) moved into a tie for fifth place, jumpstarting its playoff hopes, with a 58-55 victory over Frisco.
The game was tied at halftime, but the Titans double up the Raccoons, 20-10, in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead.
It was far from over, as Frisco made things interesting, but Centennial was able to hold on for the win.
The Titans had a quartet of double-digit scorers, getting 15 points from Nikhil Prabhu, 12 each from Elijah Conom and Holden Patel and 11 from Andy Cho. Rocco Paul led the Raccoons with 15 points followed by Treyvon Dancer with 11 and Justin Wicker with eight.
Perhaps the biggest game on Friday will have Liberty hosting Wakeland in a battle of teams currently in the playoff field. Independence is at home against Centennial to break the tie for fifth place, Memorial looks to stay unbeaten at Reedy, Heritage hosts Lone Star and Lebanon Trail is at Frisco.
