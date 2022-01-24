State-ranked Memorial took another step toward the 9-5A championship on Friday with a 70-44 victory over Reedy to improve to 11-0 in district play.
The Warriors opened the game on a 20-9 run, and then after two much closer periods, closed in similar fashion with a 23-9 spurt.
Avery Jackson, Jr. and Drew Steffe each had 17 points, Mason Wujek tallied 15 and Leon Horner added 14. The Lions got 11 points from Andrew Knabb and seven each from James Ambery and Jackson Langford.
Memorial maintains its three-game cushion over the rest of the 9-5A field.
Heritage (8-3) finds itself alone on second place after picking up a 67-54 victory over Lone Star.
The Coyotes led by four after one quarter and then used a 19-8 run to open a 35-20 lead and they were able to maintain that advantage until the end.
Heritage got 17 points from Mosa Osagie, 14 from Nicholas Jett and 13 from Taven Washington. Devon Craig scored 11 points an Amaru Martin and Bishop Jones each had 10 for the Rangers.
Liberty (7-4) moved into a tie for third place with Wakeland (7-4) after a convincing 68-45 victory over the Wolverines on Friday.
The Redhawks held a slim three-point lead at halftime, but got hot coming out of the locker room, using a 21-11 run in the third quarter to open some separation and a 18-8 spurt to close it out in the fourth.
Trenton Walters paced Liberty with 17 points, Jon-Jon Dupree had 16 and Cobe Coleman and Matthew Bishop each had 11. Michael Niemann and Austin Brown each recorded 14 points and Luke Lee chipped in with six for Wakeland.
Centennial (6-5) notched a 50-48 victory over Independence (5-6) to edge ahead of the Knights and into fifth place in the standings.
The Titans got off to a great start with a 21-8 run and seemed to be comfortable with a 43-27 advantage going to the fourth. It turns out they would need every big of that cushion, as Independence closed the game on a 21-7 run that came up just short.
Nikhil Prabhu led Centennial with 20 points, Holden Patel had 11 and Andy Cho added eight, while the Knights got 13 points from Aiden Leckband, 10 from Tristen Sabin and eight each from Elliott Taite and Jaxon Copeland.
In the other game of the night, Frisco rallied late for a 56-50 victory over Lebanon Trail.
The Trail Blazers got off to a good start, opening a seven-point lead at the end of one quarter, but the Raccoons were able to close to within 28-26 by halftime.
Lebanon Trail was still up by four heading to the fourth quarter, but Frisco responded with a 15-5 run during the final eight minutes to claim the victory.
Tyler Bozeman led the Raccoons with 22 points, with Treyvon Dancer and Rocco Paul also in double figures with 10 each. Jeremiah Roberts had 17 points, Dalton Hammons scored 10 and Mason Fuller added nine for Lebanon Trail.
On Tuesday, Memorial will look to run its district winning streak to 12 in a row when it hosts Wakeland. Heritage is at home to face Reedy, Independence hosts Liberty in a match-up of playoff contenders, Frisco is at Lone Star and Lebanon Trail is at Centennial.
