There is still one week left in the regular season but the four playoff teams are already set out of 9-5A.
Wakeland (14-2), the No. 19 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, bounced back from a rare loss with a 77-59 victory over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday.
The Trail Blazers (2-13) hung tough for a half and were down only four, but the Wolverines pushed the lead to double figures at the end of three quarters and then pulled away from there.
Cooper Sisco led Wakeland with 22 points, Quincy Adams tallied 13 and Drake Kindsvater was also in double figures with 10. Jackson Theole paced Lebanon Trail with 21 points, with Mason Fuller adding 15.
Heritage (13-3) held off Memorial (10-6), 57-54, in a clash of playoff-bound teams. The Warriors actually jumped to a 32-25 halftime advantage, but the Coyotes countered with a 15-6 run in the third to take the lead and were able to hold on down the stretch.
Julian Cleary and Nicholas Jett recorded 21 and 18 points, respectively, for Heritage, while Isaiah Foster had 17 points, Avery Jackson added 11 and Jaylen Johnson chipped in with eight for Memorial.
Frisco (12-4) fell victim to an upset, as Centennial (6-10) was able to rally for a 62-57 victory.
The Raccoons looked as if they were ready to cruise when they opened the game on a 19-6 run. They led 35-20 at halftime, but the Titans chipped away to cut it to nine heading to the fourth quarter and then caught fire from there, closing on a 24-10 run to earn the win behind 20 points from Myles Watkins 17 from Holden Patel and 12 from Xavier Savage.
Frisco also had a trio of players in double figures, as Mason Wujek tallied 20 points and Micah Robinson and Jovani Benae each added 14.
Independence used a huge second quarter to roll over Reedy in a 79-53 victory. The Knights were up six after the first quarter and then went on a 22-2 run to open a commanding 42-16 lead.
Rhino Hernandez led Independence with 23 points in a historic night, as he became the first player in program history to score 1,000 points in his career. Jacob Millhouse had 13 points, Tristen Sabin added 11 and Elliot Taite chipped in with 10 for the Knights, while the Lions got 21 points from Amaris Fields and11 from Cody Opoku-Darko.
Friday will largely be about taking care of business for the 9-5A leaders, as Wakeland hosts Centennial, Heritage is at Reedy, Frisco goes on the road to take on Liberty and Memorial is at home against Lebanon Trail.
