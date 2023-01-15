Frisco had been rolling right along through the first weeks of 9-5A play.
That is, until Friday.
Reedy (3-2) was able to knock the Raccoons (4-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 60-55 victory.
It was a tight game throughout, with the Lions leading 34-30 at halftime. Frisco hung around throughout the final two quarters, but Reedy was able to hold on until the end.
Ved Bulusu led the Lions with 18 points, Elian Santana had 17 and Nolyn Lee was also in double figures with 10. The Raccoons got a game-high 21 points from Tyler Bozeman and 10 from Myles Archibald.
Frisco’s loss allowed Wakeland (4-1) to move into a tie for second place as it rolled to a 64-45 victory over The Colony (1-4).
Lone Star (3-2) remained tied for fourth place with a 68-51 win against Carrollton R.L. Turner.
The Rangers were dominant at the start, opening the game on a 21-3 run. Lone Star led 56-26 at the end of three quarters, and while Turner made a push in the fourth, the game was well within hand.
Randy Fowler tallied 20 points to lead a quartet of Rangers in double figures. Kristian Aquino scored 16 points and Trent Perry and Amaru Martin added 12 and 10, respectively.
Carrollton Newman Smith (5-0) took over sole possession of first place with its 78-44 rout of Carrollton Creekview (0-5).
Tuesday will feature two of the biggest games to date when Newman Smith hosts Frisco and Wakeland travels across town to face off with Reedy. Lone Star has a home date with Creekview and The Colony is at R.L. Turner.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.