As the regular season comes to a close, and with the four playoff berths already secured, the only questions left to be settled involve seeding.
Friday’s action did nothing to change the landscape, as the top four teams were all victorious.
Wakeland clinched a share of the district championship with a 79-41 win over Centennial to improve to 15-2.
While Friday featured a number of close games, this was the aberration, as the Wolverines led 35-15 at halftime and then erupted for 30 points in the third quarter to put it way.
Cooper Sisco scored 23 points, Michael Niemann tallied 19 and Quincy Adams added eight for Wakeland, while the Titans (6-11) got 12 points from Myles Watkins, 11 from Rome Watkins and eight from Xavier Savage.
Heritage (14-3) stayed a game off the leading pace, but it had to work hard to do so, pulling out a 70-66 overtime win over Reedy (7-10).
The Lions led 29-24 at halftime, but the Coyotes were able to tie it at 43-43 at the end of three quarters. It remained deadlocked through the end of regulation, but Heritage was able to outscore Reedy 10-6 in the extra frame to claim the win.
Julian Cleary paced the Coyotes with 22 points, Nicholas Jett had 20 and Zachary Benn chipped in with seven. Cody Opoku-Darko led all scorers with 23 points for the Lions, followed by Andrew Knabb with 20 and Amaris Fields with 12.
Frisco improved to 13-4 with a hard-fought 68-63 victory over Liberty. The game was tied at 49-49 at the end of three quarters, but the Raccoons were able to do enough in the fourth to pull out the win.
The Redhawks dropped to 6-11, despite getting 18 points from Trey Walters, 5 from Jaylen Abii and nine from Trey Hart.
Memorial (11-6) knows it will be the fourth seed and it is trying to build momentum down the stretch. It did so on Friday with a 83-75 win over Lebanon Trail.
The Warriors led 49-40 at halftime and then used a 16-6 run to open some breathing room. The Trail Blazers (2-14) made a charge in the fourth quarter, outscoring Memorial 29-18, but it was not enough.
In the other game of the night, Lone Star (5-11) posted a 57-53 victory over Independence (5-12).
Ashton Jeanty scored 16 points, Bishop Jones had 15 and Kaleb Herrera added eight for the Rangers, while the Knights got 21 points from Jacob Millhouse, 16 from Rhino Hernandez and seven each from Jett Russ and Jaxon Copeland.
The 9-5A season is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, but like Friday, it will be about the leaders taking care of business.
Wakeland will play at Liberty, Heritage hosts Lone Star, Frisco travels across town to Independence and Memorial is on the road against Centennial.
