The battle for the 9-5A championship is shaping up to be a good one, as three teams carry undefeated district records into the start of the New Year.
Wakeland, Frisco and Memorial all remained unbeaten on Saturday with victories.
The Wolverines had little problem in moving to 6-0 as they rolled over Lebanon Trail in a 77-38 victory.
Wakeand led by eight after the first quarter and extended it to 38-21 at halftime. It was more of the same after the break, as the Wolverines outscored the Trail Blazers (1-6) 39-17 to provide the final margin.
Quincy Adams scored 20 points to lead a quartet of Wakeland players in double figures. Drake Kindsvater had 13 points, Harris Yaksick tallied 12 and Cooper Sisco added 11.
Frisco (6-0) kept pace with a 54-48 win over Centennial. The Raccoons were able to edge out to a 30-20 lead at halftime, but the Titans came back in the third quarter to make it a three-point game.
But Frisco, behind 21 points from Jovani Benae and 10 from Micah Robinson, was able to do enough down the stretch to hold on. Xavier Savage scored 16 points and Myles Watkins had 10 for Centennial (2-3).
Memorial has played one less game, but remained right on their heels, moving to 5-0 with a hard-fought 59-55 victory over Heritage (4-3).
Reedy (4-3) moved into a tie for fourth place after a 73-65 overtime win against Independence.
The Lions appeared on their way to an easy win when they took a 53-37 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Knights (2-5) had other ideas, closing regulation on a 22-6 run to tie it at 59-59.
Though Independence had the momentum, Reedy quickly got it back, outscoring the Knights 14-6 in the extra frame to secure the win.
The Lions had four players in double figures, getting 22 points from Cody Opoku-Darko, 20 from Amaris Fields, 13from Parker Davidson and 11 from Elian Santana.
Jaxon Copeland led Independence with 22 points, followed by Rhino Hernandez with 12 and Tristen Kailey with 10.
Lone Star (1-6) notched its first district win with a 65-56 victory over Liberty (1-6).
The difference was the second quarter, when the Rangers outscored the Redhawks 21-12 to turn a one-point deficit into a 37-29 lead.
The second half was relatively even, but that big second period carried Lone Star to the win.
Bishop Jones scored 17 points to lead the Lone Star offense, Jayce Spann tallied 16 points and Ashton Jeanty and Kaleb Herrera each had 12. Liberty got 16 points from Trenton Walters, 11 from Jalen Able and 10 each from Trey Walters and Myson Huff.
At least one undefeated team will fall on Tuesday when Frisco hosts Wakeland, while Memorial looks to remain unbeaten at home against Liberty.
