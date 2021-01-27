LIBERTY BOYS BASKETBALL MYSON HUFF

Myson Huff scored 29 points to lead Liberty to a 83-71 win over Independence on Tuesday. 

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Wakeland was the preseason pick to win the 9-5A championship in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

But an early loss to Frisco left the Wolverines trying to catch up with a new district leader.

Wakeland has not lost since, and gained a measure of revenge on Friday with a thorough 73-54 victory over the Raccoons.

The Wolverines had no letdown on Tuesday, toppling another top foe with a 83-77 victory over Memorial.

Wakeland improves to 12-1 and maintains its two-game lead in the loss column over both Frisco (11-3) and Heritage (11-3), who each picked up victories on Tuesday.

The Raccoons downed Reedy (5-8) in a 81-65 victory. Frisco trailed by one after the first quarter, but outscored the Lions 19-9 in the second to take a 40-31 lead.

Just like the first half, the teams were even in the third quarter, but the Raccoons took over down the stretch to pull away, getting 27 points from Jovani Benae, 21 from Micah Robinson and 14 from Rocco Paul.

Cody Opoku-Darko had 21 points, Amaris Field tallied 20 and Andrew Knabb added 12 for Reedy.

The Coyotes grinded out a close 54-48 win over Centennial (3-9), as Cayden Disario recorded 15 points, Nicholas Jett had 13 and Julian Cleary chipped in with nine. The Titans got 15 points from Xavier Savage and 14 from Myles Watkins but saw their upset attempt fall just short.

Liberty (6-8) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 83-71 win over Independence, riding a big 29-point performance by Myson Huff. Trenton Walters also had 20 points and Trey Walters added 17 for the Redhawks, while the Knights (4-10) got a 22-point night from Rhino Hernandez.

Wakeland has a busy three-day stretch with a game tonight against Lone Star that it must focus on before a Friday showdown at home against Heritage.

Frisco hosts Lebanon Trail on Friday, while Memorial looks to solidify its hold on a playoff berth against Independence.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments