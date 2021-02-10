There were several different scenarios that could have unfolded on the final day of the regular season on Tuesday, but much of the potential chaos was avoided as the favorites largely took care of business.
Wakeland wrapped up back-to-back district titles, improving to 16-2 with a victory over Liberty. The Wolverines will be the top seed in the playoffs when they get started next week.
Heritage (15-3) secured sole possession of second place with a 69-55 win over Lone Star.
The Coyotes used a dominant effort in the second quarter to take control, as a 23-8 run lifted them to a 37-17 halftime lead. The Rangers tried to chip away in the second half, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
Nicholas Jett had another big night for Heritage with 23 points, with Blake Benn and Julian Cleary adding nine and eight points, respectively.
Bishop Jones tallied 18 points, Kaleb Herrera had 12 and Ashton Jeanty added nine for Lone Star, who finishes the district slate with a 5-13 record.
Frisco (14-4) will the third seed out of 9-5A, as it claimed a 65-53 victory over Independence (5-13).
The Raccoons held a slim 28-24 halftime lead, but they were steadily able to pull away in the second half behind 21 points from Jovani Benae, 15 from Micah Robinson and nine each from Rocco Paul and Mason Wujek.
Rhino Hernandez led the Knights with 16 points, with Kyle Jones and Jacob Millhouse also in double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.
Memorial (12-6) knew it would be the fourth seed regardless of what happened on Tuesday, but wanted to close with momentum and it did just that with a 75-68 victory against Centennial (6-12).
The game was largely even, but the Warriors used a 16-9 spurt in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference.
Josh Thrower had a good game for Memorial with 20 points, Isaiah Foster had 19 and Avery Jackson added 14. That helped offset a huge night for Centennial’s Xavier Savage, who poured in 37 points. Myles Watkins also scored 14 for the Titans, while Nikhil Prabhu chipped in with nine.
Reedy finished in fifth place, improving to 8-10 with a 63-50 victory over Lebanon Trail. The Lions trailed by five after one quarter, but made things close by halftime and then outscored the Trail Blazers 38-23 in the second half.
Cody Opoku-Darko recorded 23 points, Amaris Fields tallied 16 and Parker Davidson added nine for Reedy.
