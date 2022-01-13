As much of the district continues to trade punches on a nightly basis, Memorial continues to fly above the pack.
The Warriors, the No. 6 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, moved to 8-0 in 9-5A and maintained its two-game lead over the field with a 83-60 victory over Liberty (5-3) on Tuesday.
The Redhawks, who were just one game out of first place a week ago, now find themselves in a three-way tie for third place with Wakeland and Independence.
The Wolverines moved up in the standings on Tuesday with a 73-57 victory over the Knights. It was a steady win for Wakeland, who outscored Independence in each of the four frames, including 22-15 in the fourth to pull away.
Michael Niemann led a quartet of Wolverines in double figures with 17 points. Austin Brown recorded 13 points, with Nick DeMauro and Matt Hampton each adding 11. Jaxon Copeland tallied 15 points, with Aiden Leckband and Justin Williams chipping in with 10 and nine, respectively.
Those results allowed Heritage to move into sole possession of second place, as its 72-66 victory over Frisco pushed its record to 6-2.
After trailing early on, the Coyotes controlled the middle quarters to take a 57-46 lead heading to the fourth, and that cushion allowed them to hold off a push by the Raccoons during the final eight minutes.
Heritage had four players in double figures, getting 21 points from Taven Washington, 16 from Nicholas Jett, 12 from Mitra Nakka and 11 from Mosa Osagie. That helped offset a big night from Treyvon Dancer, who had a game-high 29 points, while teammate Rocco Paul added 16.
In a pair of games between teams looking to make a push up in the standings, Lone Star and Centennial were also winners on Tuesday.
The Rangers improved to 3-5 with a 60-37 victory over Lebanon Trail. Bishop Jones scored 18 points, Kristian Aquino had 13 and Jayce Spann added 12 for Lone Star, who used a 17-5 run in the second quarter to take control.
Caden Reichmuth had 10 points and Mason Fuller chipped in with seven for the Trail Blazers.
The Titans, meanwhile, enjoyed a similar result with a 74-46 victory over Reedy. Centennial was in control for much of the night, but especially during the second and third quarters, where they outscored the Lions 38-15.
Nikhil Prabhu tallied 23 points to pace the Titan offense, followed by Rome Watkins with 11 and Holden Patel and Andy Cho with eight each. Jackson Langford scored 10 points and Elian Santana had eight for Reedy.
The first half of the district season comes to a close on Friday with another round of action.
As fate would have it, the top two teams are scheduled to meet when Heritage hosts Memorial. The middle of the standings could become more jumbled or some separation could be established as Liberty takes on Centennial, Wakeland plays Lone Star and Independence hosts Frisco, while Reedy has a home game against Lebanon Trail as both would like a victory to get pointed in the right direction for the second half.
