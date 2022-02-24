The battle for the 9-5A championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in the state, as Liberty, Wakeland and Lone Star continue to shuffle around one another in the standings.
Lone Star (9-1-3, 30 points) entered Tuesday in sole possession of first place, but by the end of the night, found itself back in third after battling Frisco (4-5-4, 16) to a 2-2 draw.
The Rangers were in danger of not getting anything at all when the Raccoons jumped to a 2-0 lead.
But Lone Star rallied as the match wore on, fist getting a goal from Salim Guerrero and then netting the equalizer from Blake Humphrey with eight minutes left to tie it up and walk away with a point.
That result cracked the door for Liberty and Wakeland and they each jumped through with regulation victories to move one point ahead of the Rangers.
The Redhawks (9-0-4, 31), the lone 9-5A team without a regulation loss, posted a 2-0 victory over Centennial (3-10-0, 9).
The Wolverines (10-2-1, 31) got a battle against Independence (2-9-2, 8), but were able to pull out a 2-1 victory.
Wakeland trailed early on, but drew even when Brennan Bezdek converted a penalty kick to make it 1-1. The Wolverines were then the beneficiary of an own goal by the Knights to give them a 2-1 lead and they made that stand up until the end.
Heritage (7-3-3, 24) solidified its hold on fourth place with a 3-2 win over Lebanon Trail.
The Coyotes got off to a strong start, as Ziyaan Momin and Patricio Altamirano scored one minute apart to stake them to a 2-0 lead.
The Trail Blazers (2-11-0, 6) refused to go away and responded with consecutive scores to knot it at 2-2.
But Heritage had the final answer, as Momin tallied his second goal of the night in the 77th minute and that was the difference.
Last Thursday was another reminder that anything can happen on a given night, especially in the ultra-competitive 9-5A boys soccer race.
Wakeland entered the night in sole possession of first place, but at the end of the night, found itself tied for second after Reedy was able to claim a 1-0 victory.
The Lions had entered the night in seventh place, but gave their playoff hopes a boost by handing the Wolverines just their second district loss.
That result allowed Lone Star to leapfrog into first place after its 6-0 blanking of Memorial.
J.J. Hernandez led the offensive effort with a pair of goals and two assists, Tucker Eason scored twice, Peighton Raisey and Alex Marin found the back of the net and Ivan Valencia, Emiliano Luna, Ivan Villatoro and Diego Martinez added assists.
That was plenty for the Rangers defense, as John Stottlemire and Matthew Trouy combined for the shutout in goal.
Liberty kept pace with the top pack and moved into a tie for second place with Wakeland after its 1-0 win over Lebanon Trail.
Heritage picked up a big 3-1 win over Frisco.
The Raccoons could have moved into a tie for fourth place with a regulation win, and they got off to a good start, as they opened the scoring late in the first half.
But the Coyotes quickly responded, tying it up on a goal from Tyler Kiernicki. That gave Heritage momentum it would not relinquish, as it took the lead when Omar Solorzano fed Jacob Culpepper for the go-ahead score, Culpepper returned the favor to Solarzano to make it 3-1 and goalkeeper Blair Camargo helped ensure that would hold up until the end.
Independence notched its second district win with a 3-1 victory over Centennial. Akshar Jothi scored twice, Thato Meko had a goal and two assists and Tyler Purtle set up a score.
The 9-5A teams had a scheduled bye on Friday, which was a fortuitous choice given the icy weather that hit the area late in the week.
The district slate is expected to resume on Tuesday
The district leaders will all be favored to hold serve, despite being on the road, as Liberty is at Frisco, Lone Star is at Independence and Wakeland is at Centennial. Heritage has a chance to put a stranglehold on the fourth spot when it hosts Reedy and Lebanon Trail is at home against Memorial.
