The top four teams in the 9-5A boys soccer standings squared off against one another on Tuesday and both matches ended in draws.
In another illustration of just how tough the district is, five teams are ranked in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll and the lowest of that quintet, No. 8 Liberty, is the team holding down the top spot in the standings.
On Tuesday, the Redhawks (5-0-2, 17 points) took on No. 1 Wakeland (5-1-1, 16) with the teams finishing the game in a 1-1 tie, as each picked up a point.
Jack Bryan tallied the lone goal for Liberty, with the Wolverines countering when Jason Young set up a score by Kyle Davis.
Wakeland is tied for second place with No. 3 Lone Star (5-1-1, 16), who battled to a 2-2 draw against No. 7 Heritage (3-1-3, 12).
The match featured plenty of drama.
The Rangers struck first when Alex Gonzalez assisted on a goal by J.J. Hernandez. A few minutes later, the Coyotes countered, as Omar Solorzano scored off a feed from Jorge Torres to it at 1-1 and it went to halftime tied at 1-1.
Lone Star quickly broke deadlock early in the second half, with Adam Azizi scoring and Gonzalez again picking up the assist.
It looked as if that would be the game-winner until lightning struck.
Heritage was awarded a set piece, with Marcelo Pedraza taking the kick, which got through the defense and onto the foot of Solorzano, who flicked it into the back of the net to knot it up at 2-2 with only three seconds left.
Frisco (2-2-3, 9), who is actually the No. 2 team in the regional poll, posted a solid 4-0 shutout of Independence (1-6-0, 3).
Diego Pepi recorded a hat trick, Danny Agui found the back of the net and Drew Burris, Jade Hiller and Eric Gutierrez provided assists.
In the other match of the night, Centennial (2-5-0, 6) used a goal from Dan Prumanov and a strong defensive effort to claim a 1-0 victory over Memorial (2-4-1, 7).
The boys teams were supposed to return to the pitch on Friday, but those matches were put on hold due to the inclement weather that hit the area and will be made up at a later date to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.